PHOTO: Moms step out

MOMS STEP OUT: Pregnant farm horses ran recently in a snow-covered field last month at the National Livestock Breeding Center’s Tokachi Station in Otofuke, in eastern Hokkaido. The runs allow the animals to exercise during the winter. The pregnant horses, some of which weigh as much as a ton, are among some 160 horses at the center. They are expected to give birth through the end of April.
