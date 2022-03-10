Ann Miller: Pickleball popularity growing in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When you first hear about this sport, what’s memorable is the mention of “pickle” and “kitchen.” Then you realize it revolves around whacking a Wiffle Ball that waffles in the Hawaii tradewinds.

What has become remarkable are the growing numbers playing Pickleball the past few years. It has been the Sports &Fitness Industry Association’s (SFIA) fastest-growing sport in America the past two years, when it bolted to nearly 5 million players.

Hawaii was late to the Pickleball party, but catching up quickly, particularly after getting a big bump from folks desperate to break pandemic boredom.

And there is Tadd Fujikawa. Since November, the 31-year-old golf pro has also been the Pickleball Pro at Sea Island Resort in Georgia, where Davis Love III grew up. The resort just opened eight new lighted courts.

Fujikawa went to Sea Island to train after assaulting our golf senses at the 2007 Sony Open in Hawaii, where he became the youngest in 50 years to make a PGA Tour cut. He finished 20th that week, when he also turned 16, and since turning pro that same year has two more Top-35 Sony finishes and a victory at the 2010 eGolf Tour Championship.

Fujikawa began to also play tennis seriously three years ago, then discovered Pickleball last February.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m in trouble, I’m so addicted to this game,’” Fujikawa said by phone from Georgia. “I quit playing tennis. I just love Pickleball.

“What I love about the game is it’s pretty easy to pick up. You can get the hang of it pretty fast even if you’re not the most athletic person. You have a short paddle, the ball doesn’t bounce very high so it’s sort of predictable. Those two things make it easier to pick up.”

And people have, finally. A group of dads on Bainbridge Island in Washington created Pickleball in 1965 to give themselves something to play with their bored kids. Few had heard of the game — basically a mix of tennis and badminton, with some Paddle Ball, Soft Tennis and Ping Pong thrown in, and probably named after a dog — until about 10 years ago. In the last two years, it’s grown by 40 percent.

Suddenly, lots of mostly older people were playing. SFIA said the average age for core players (at least eight times a year) in 2021 dropped to 47.5. The average for casual players is 33.6.

They are drawn to its simple rules, limited running — four Pickleball courts fit on a tennis court — and the fact that fun comes easily.

And, as USA Pickleball CEO Stu Upson told Axios magazine, “If you’ve ever swung any sort of a racquet before, you can become competent in an hour.”

Now the push is to bring in younger players, since it’s a game anyone between the ages of 5 and 90 can play … quickly.

Despite all this, you can probably count the number of “official” Pickleball courts in Hawaii — basically those with a permanent net — on your fingers and toes.

Margie Katras is the Pickleball pro who gave Fujikawa his first lesson — “I could tell his first few shots that he had the perfect skill set to do well at pickleball. His mother, Lori, came along and learned instantly as well.”

Katras is also president of the IMUA Pickleball Hui and supports Oahu Pickleball Association and Hawaii Pickleball Oahu. She says Oahu Parks and Rec invested in the sport a few years ago by putting Pickleball lines on outdoor volleyball courts.

“The DPR says there are 150 courts across Oahu, but only three have permanent nets,” Katras says. “The Pacific Club has four courts with permanent nets and Turtle Bay Resort has six.”

There are at least two more at Mother Waldron Park in Kakaako, where advanced players can often be found in close confines whaling the Wiffle Ball at opponents’ body parts with their graphite rackets.

But permanent nets and aiming at heads are a rarity. Most players and pros emphasize Pickleball’s friendly ambience, where people are more into growing a simple sport that doesn’t cost much.

Most feel comfortable on the court the first time they try the game. Even more seem to appreciate the quick games (10-15 minute average) that allow serious socializing while they wait to play with different partners.

Waiting is another point of emphasis. Because there are so few “permanent” courts, “Picklers” have taken over tennis and basketball courts along with volleyball, and basically any open area.

Any flat surface can become a court, with many players bringing their own nets and often improvising lines with chalk or tape. People also build their own backyard courts, including George Clooney, who told a magazine that his wife, Amal, consistently “torches him” on their home court.

This January, Palama Settlement began its 126th year by debuting five new indoor Pickleball courts.

“I acknowledged the perfect level of physical intensity, competition and fun.” Recalls Pi’i Minns, Palama’s Recreation Director. “It’s vital for all to stay physically, mentally, socially and spiritually active, especially for our kupuna and middle-aged participants.”

The response was “overwhelming,” with people waiting to play the second day. Katras and Kea Gillis, a Pickleball pro at Pacific Club, are Palama’s instructors. Minns says their program — drills followed by free play — has beginners competing almost immediately.

The current session is at full capacity, with registration for fall 2022 coming up in May. Ultimately, Palama wants to reach out to younger players, now starting to play in schools around the country.

“One of the best things about the game,” Fujikawa says, “is different ages and levels can play together and still have fun.”

It took 50 years for this low-impact sport to find its niche. Tournaments have helped feed the recent craze. The inaugural Pac Rim Tournament will be at CORP in June, after a two-year Covid delay. More than 425 have already entered, including Picklers from Japan, Australia, Thailand and the mainland. More than 350 played a Maui tournament in January. Last year’s Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships drew 2,300 and all had to qualify.

“I have a lot of goals for Pickleball,” Katras says. “I hope it gets the notoriety it deserves. It is a great sport for all. Because it’s easy to learn, it’s fun for people who may not otherwise be able to play a sport. However, when you get better you realize it also has a whole other dimension of skill involved. It almost becomes a chess game.

“The main thing we need here in Hawaii is more permanent courts. We are all over the place, on tennis courts, volleyball courts and basketball courts, and would be in parking lots if they would let us. I know other sports hate us because we sorta take over in large groups, but we really have nowhere to go.”

USA Pickleball listed 9,524 places to play across the country at the end of 2021 at its website places2play.org, with 79 in Hawaii, on all islands. The game also has an international federation.

And it has a “kitchen.” Don’t get excited. It is an area seven feet deep on either side of the net, where players must allow the ball to bounce before hitting it. No food involved.

