comscore Ann Miller: Pickleball popularity growing in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ann Miller: Pickleball popularity growing in Hawaii

  • By Ann Miller
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

When you first hear about this sport, what’s memorable is the mention of “pickle” and “kitchen.” Then you realize it revolves around whacking a Wiffle Ball that waffles in the Hawaii tradewinds. Read more

Previous Story
Mid-Pacific girls basketball coach Reid Sagawa steps down
Next Story
Scoreboard - March 10, 2022

Scroll Up