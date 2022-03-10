Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 10, 2022 Today Updated 9:12 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASEBALL PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park. ILH: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Saint Louis at ‘Iolani. Games start at 3:30 p.m. SOFTBALL College: Rainbow Wahine Classic, Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.; California vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. College: PacWest, doubleheader, Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. VOLLEYBALL College men: Outrigger Challenge—Lewis at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. FRIDAY BASEBALL ILH: Saint Louis vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m. at Ala Wai Field. OIA East: Castle at Moanalua, 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Radford at Waialua, 3 p.m. SOFTBALL College: Rainbow Wahine Classic, California vs. Baylor, 12:30 p.m.; California vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.; Oklahoma vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. COACHING Mid-Pacific Institute: seeking varsity head coach for its girls basketball program. The head coach is responsible for developing players at all levels of the program, including varsity, junior varsity, intermediate, and CSAL (fourth-sixth). Other duties include developing a regular practice schedule, recruiting lower-level head and assistant coaches as needed, determining and implementing a consistent game strategy, and working with the athletic department to develop a complete program. The ideal candidate should have extensive experience as a positive and motivating head coach and must possess excellent communication skills and ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with school administrators, parents, and students. Interested candidates should submit an application through the Employment Opportunities page on the Mid-Pacific website (midpac.edu/about/employment/). ILH Boys Division III Island Pacific def. Assets 25-13, 13-25, 25-13, 25-20 OIA West Varsity boys Mililani def. Waianae 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 Junior varsity boys Mililani def. Waianae 21-13, 21-9 OIA East Moanalua 6, Kaiser 5 W—Koen Smith. L—Ty Komoda. Leading hitters—Moan: Rylan Li 2-4; Dawson Sugawa 3-3. Kais: Taylin Oyama 2-3, 2b; Chaz Kagimoto 2-3, 3b, RBI; Cade Hue 3b, run. OIA West Waipahu 6, Radford 0 W—P. Torres. L—C. Noble. Leading hitters—Rad: C. Ogden 2b. BIIF Kamehameha-Hawaii 9, Konawaena 3 W–Noah Palea. L—Trez Uemoto. S—Jonah Reich. Leading hitters—Kona: Kingston Lee 2b. KSH: Liwai Correa 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Dylan Hansen 3-3, 2b, 2 RBIs. College Basketball FAVORITE LINE DOG Today UC Riverside 1½ at Hawaii at Michigan 2 Indiana at Duke 11 Syracuse Florida 2 at Texas A&M Buffalo 2 at Akron at Montana Sate 10 Sacramento St at Saint Louis 11 La Salle Marquette 2½ at Creighton at Long Beach St 5 CSU Bakersfield at Southern 6 Grambling at Wichita State 6 Tulsa at Kent State 6½ Miami at Weber State 3½ Montana at UC Irvine PK UCSB at Morgan State 2 S. Carolina State UMass 2½ at George Wash. at Ohio 8 Ball State at Michigan State 3 Maryland at UCF 9 South Florida at N. Carolina Cent. 2 Maryland-Ea. Shore at CSU Fullterton 2 UC Davis at Texas Tech 7½ Iowa State at Florida A&M 2 Alabama A&M NBA FAVORITE LINE O/U DOG Today at Philadelphia 4½ (222½) Brooklyn Golden State 3½ (220½) at Denver NHL FAVORITE LINE DOG LINE Today at Boston -210 Chicago +172 at Florida -280 Philadelphia +225 at Toronto -385 Arizona +300 Winnipeg -126 at New Jersey +105 Las Vegas -210 at Buffalo +172 Minnesota -210 at Detroit +172 at Ottawa -130 Seattle +108 at Carolina Off Colorado Off at N.y Islanders -166 Columbus +138 at Nashville -162 Anaheim +134 at St. Louis -142 N.Y. Rangers +118 at Calgary -120 Tampa Bay +100 at Los Angeles -235 San Jose +190 Previous Story No. 4 UH men’s volleyball will be tested by No. 12 Lewis Next Story Television and radio - March 10, 2022