Scoreboard – March 10, 2022

Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322.

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

ILH: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Saint Louis at ‘Iolani. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Rainbow Wahine Classic, Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.; California vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Challenge—Lewis at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Saint Louis vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

OIA East: Castle at Moanalua, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Radford at Waialua, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Rainbow Wahine Classic, California vs. Baylor, 12:30 p.m.; California vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.; Oklahoma vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

COACHING

ILH

Boys Division III

Island Pacific def. Assets 25-13, 13-25, 25-13, 25-20

OIA West

Varsity boys

Mililani def. Waianae 25-19, 25-19, 25-15

Junior varsity boys

Mililani def. Waianae 21-13, 21-9

OIA East

Moanalua 6, Kaiser 5

W—Koen Smith. L—Ty Komoda.

Leading hitters—Moan: Rylan Li 2-4; Dawson Sugawa 3-3. Kais: Taylin Oyama 2-3, 2b; Chaz Kagimoto 2-3, 3b, RBI; Cade Hue 3b, run.

OIA West

Waipahu 6, Radford 0

W—P. Torres. L—C. Noble.

Leading hitters—Rad: C. Ogden 2b.

BIIF

Kamehameha-Hawaii 9, Konawaena 3

W–Noah Palea. L—Trez Uemoto. S—Jonah Reich.

Leading hitters—Kona: Kingston Lee 2b. KSH: Liwai Correa 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Dylan Hansen 3-3, 2b, 2 RBIs.

College Basketball

FAVORITE LINE DOG

Today

UC Riverside 1½ at Hawaii

at Michigan 2 Indiana

at Duke 11 Syracuse

Florida 2 at Texas A&M

Buffalo 2 at Akron

at Montana Sate 10 Sacramento St

at Saint Louis 11 La Salle

Marquette 2½ at Creighton

at Long Beach St 5 CSU Bakersfield

at Southern 6 Grambling

at Wichita State 6 Tulsa

at Kent State 6½ Miami

at Weber State 3½ Montana

at UC Irvine PK UCSB

at Morgan State 2 S. Carolina State

UMass 2½ at George Wash.

at Ohio 8 Ball State

at Michigan State 3 Maryland

at UCF 9 South Florida

at N. Carolina Cent. 2 Maryland-Ea. Shore

at CSU Fullterton 2 UC Davis

at Texas Tech 7½ Iowa State

at Florida A&M 2 Alabama A&M

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U DOG

Today

at Philadelphia 4½ (222½) Brooklyn

Golden State 3½ (220½) at Denver

NHL

FAVORITE LINE DOG LINE

Today

at Boston -210 Chicago +172

at Florida -280 Philadelphia +225

at Toronto -385 Arizona +300

Winnipeg -126 at New Jersey +105

Las Vegas -210 at Buffalo +172

Minnesota -210 at Detroit +172

at Ottawa -130 Seattle +108

at Carolina Off Colorado Off

at N.y Islanders -166 Columbus +138

at Nashville -162 Anaheim +134

at St. Louis -142 N.Y. Rangers +118

at Calgary -120 Tampa Bay +100

at Los Angeles -235 San Jose +190