Rainbow Warriors reach Big West semis with narrow win over UC Riverside

HENDERSON, NEV. >> The University of Hawaii held off UC Riverside for a 68-67 victory tonight in the quarterfinals of the Big West men’s basketball tournament at Dollar Loan Center.

The Rainbow Warriors advance to the semifinal round of the Big West Championships for the first time since 2016, ending a streak of four consecutive opening-round losses.

The ’Bows will face Cal State Fullerton, which defeated UC Davis in the other night quarterfinal. Junior Madut hit two free throws to extend the ’Bows’ lead to 68-65 with 16 seconds to play.

UH fouled Dominick Pickett with 6.1 seconds. Pickett hit both free throws to close the Highlanders to 68-67.

Pickett then fouled Madut with 5.2 seconds remaining. This time, Madut missed the front end of the 1-and-1. UCR rebounded and raced down court. But Wil Tattersall’s 3 was off the mark as time expired.