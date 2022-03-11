Honolulu firefighters rescue lost hiker on Upper Waimano Trail in Waiau

Honolulu firefighters rescued a lost hiker on the Upper Waimano Trail in Waiau tonight.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a 911 call around 6:45 p.m. about a lost hiker who had been hiking since 10:30 a.m.

The hiker, a woman in her 60s, was not on a marked trail and could not make her way back to the trail head, HFD said.

She was not injured.

Firefighters located the hiker using HFD’s Air 1 helicopter and were able to transport her to a landing zone around 7:30 p.m.