Search suspended for missing swimmer in ocean near Kauai

A multi-agency search has been suspended for a 44-year-old Moloaa man who was reported missing Monday after he failed to return from a swim in waters off Rock Quarry Beach on Kauai.

First responders initiated the search Monday night in response to a report of Huy Nguyen who was last seen in waters at the beach in Kilauea.

The Coast Guard scoured 631 square miles in search of Nguyen. The Kauai Fire Department and the U.S. Navy HSM-37 Sea Hawk helicopter were also involved in the search.

The multi-agency team suspended the search Thursday.

In a statement, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Hock, search and rescue coordinator at Sector Honolulu, said, “We have suspended the search pending any new information. Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.”