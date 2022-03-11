comscore Editorial: Make a deal on minimum wage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Make a deal on minimum wage

  • Today
  • Updated 6:10 p.m.

Leaders in both the state House and Senate are determined to raise the minimum wage this session, acknowledging that the current baseline wage of $10.10 an hour has not kept up with the economic times. Read more

