Kokua Line: Is there any penalty for lying about a service dog?

Question: Is there any penalty for falsely claiming that an out-of-control pet is a service dog? Selfish people who want their untrained pets with them at all times and falsely call them service dogs breed mistrust and make it harder for those of us who need our well-trained service dogs with us so that we can live independently.

Answer: Yes. Hawaii Revised Statues 347-2.6 makes it illegal to knowingly misrepresent an ineligible animal as a service animal and calls for a fine of $100 to $250 for a first violation and a fine of no less than $500 for each violation thereafter. “Clear and convincing evidence” is needed to enforce a violation, the law says.

Under HRS 347-2.5, service animal means “any dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability.” The work or tasks performed must relate directly to the individual’s disability. “Neither the potential crime deterrent effects of an animal’s presence nor the provision of emotional support, comfort, or companionship by an animal constitutes work or tasks for the purposes of this definition,” it says.

The state Disability and Communication Access Board is an excellent resource for questions like yours. It provides technical assistance and information on service dogs and assistance animals (a different category) to individuals, as well as to businesses, government agencies and policymakers. Read more on its website, health.hawaii.gov/dcab.

Q: I’m approaching 90 and won’t be driving anymore. Can my driver’s license still be used as an identification card?

A: Yes, but generally only until it expires. Institutions, programs and other entities that require a person to show a “valid ID,” or submit an ID number to an app or website, generally require that it be unexpired; that’s part of their definition of valid. So, although it shows your true identity, an expired ID might be rejected on that basis. Since you aren’t driving anymore, you could relinquish your license and apply for a Hawaii state ID, which for U.S. citizens has an eight-year duration.

Q: If I never got the first stimulus even though I should have, can I claim it on this year’s tax return?

A: No. The first and second rounds of Economic Impact Payments, aka “stimulus,” were issued in 2020 and early 2021 as advance payments of the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit claimed on a 2020 tax return, the Internal Revenue Service says. “Missing first and second payments may only be claimed on a 2020 tax return,” it says. You may file an amended return for that year if necessary.

By contrast, the third round of Economic Impact Payments, issued from March through December 2021, were advance payments of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit claimed on a 2021 tax return. Eligible people missing the third payment may claim it only on a 2021 tax return, the IRS says.

Q: What is the number to call if my bank doesn’t redeem U.S. savings bonds anymore?

A: Call 844-284-2676 during regular business hours (Eastern time) to reach Treasury Retail Securities Services. Or check its website, treasurydirect.gov, for detailed instructions and forms needed to redeem U.S. savings by mail.

Auwe

Auwe to the driver who exceeded the speed limit driving into Hawaiian Memorial Park on Tuesday.

I tried to hail him down to slow down, but he didn’t notice me — or the wild hen and eight chicks that were trying to cross the road ahead of him. He killed three of the eight chicks. It just broke my heart. I can’t believe people are that thoughtless.

— A reader

