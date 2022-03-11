L.A. sheriffs release 1 of 2 Hawaii Loa Ridge suspects

One of two men arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles County in connection with the death of a man found encased in a concrete mixture in a bathtub in a Hawaii Loa Ridge home was released from custody Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released Scott Hannon, 34, due to insufficient grounds to file a complaint against him. The other suspect, 23-year-old Juan Baron, remained in custody Thursday, awaiting extradition to Honolulu to face murder charges, Los Angeles police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Gang and Narcotics Division and the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Baron on a Greyhound bus in Anaheim, bound for Mexico, just before 2:20 p.m. Hawaii time Wednesday, according to a news release.

CrimeStoppers Honolulu said he was found hiding in a crawl space under a bench seat at the rear of the bus. LAPD and the Marshals Task Force arrested Hannon, of Billerica, Mass., in Inglewood at about 3:45 p.m. Hawaii time.

On Monday morning Honolulu patrol officers were sent to the home, in an affluent East Honolulu neighborhood, to conduct a welfare check on the 73-year-old homeowner, Gary L. Ruby, in response to a family member’s request, but no one was home at the time. That afternoon, detectives from the Missing Persons Detail went to the residence and were met by Baron, who claimed to live there. Detectives reported they could not find the homeowner.

The missing man’s brother said Baron had an intimate relationship with his brother.

On Tuesday, after the investigation was turned over to the Homicide Detail, police found Ruby’s decomposed body in a stand-alone tub. The body had been encased in a concrete mixture that was topped with coffee grounds. Honolulu Police Department Homicide Lt. Deena Thoemmes has said the coffee grounds were likely used to mask the odor of decomposition.

———

Honolulu Star-Advertiser reporter Leila Fujimori contributed to this report.