Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 11, 2022 Today Updated 10:08 p.m. Calendar Today BASEBALL Big West: Rutgers at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. ILH: Saint Louis vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m. at Ala Wai Field. OIA East: Castle at Moanalua, 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Radford at Waialua, 3 p.m. SATURDAY BASEBALL Big West: Doubleheader, Rutgers at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. and TBA at Les Murakami Stadium ILH: Pac-Five vs. Damien, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field. OIA East: Kailua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field; Kalani vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park Field. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Pearl City at Kapolei; Leilehua at Campbell; Aiea at Mililani. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Nanakuli; McKinley at Waianae; Kalaheo at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m. SOFTBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Holy Names vs. Chaminade, noon at TBD. SOFTBALL ILH, Division II: Punahou at Kamehameha, 10 a.m.; Maryknoll vs. Sacred Hearts, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five, noon at Ala Wai Field. VOLLEYBALL College men: Outrigger Challenge—Lewis at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SUNDAY BASEBALL Big West: Rutgers at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Holy Names vs. Chaminade, noon at TBD. College: PacWest, doubleheader, Dominican at Hawaii Hilo, noon. Softball OIA Campbell 19, Lahainaluna 0 W—Kaiana Kong. Leading Hitters—CAMP: Paige Nakashima 2-3, 2 runs, 5 RBI, 2 HR; Lorraine Alo 3-4, 3 runs, 1 RBI, HR; Kaiana Kong 2-3, RBI; Kaylisa Nakoa 3-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI, 2 HR; Aleiah Kupihea 2-2, 2 runs, 4 RBI, HR; Teiah Keliiholokai 2-2, run, RBI, HR; Joy Freitas 2-2, run, 2 RBI. Baseball ILH Kamehameha 13, Mid-Pacific 8 W—Kodie Hanawahine. L—Aaron Mills Leading Hitters—MPI: Chance Otsuka 2 RBI. KS: Aukai Kea, HR 3 RBI, Elijah Ickes 2 RBI; Jace Souza, triple RBI. Volleyball OIA Boys Roosevelt def. Kaimuki 25-20, 25-15, 25-21 Kahuku def Kalani 25-23, 27-26, 25-11 ILH Boys Punahou def Maryknoll 25-19, 25-16, 25-15 Kamehameha def Iolani 20-25, 19-25, 27-25, 25-18, 15-10 Hawaii Baptist def Mid-Pacific 25-19, 25-19, 25-19