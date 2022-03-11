Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo sets NCAA home run record in return home

The NCAA has a new home run queen in Division I.

Oklahoma senior Jocelyn Alo homered for the 96th time in her career today to become the NCAA’s all-time record holder.

The 2017 Campbell High alumna, who was a two-time Star-Advertiser state position player of the year in high school, did it in her third game at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium since winning a second consecutive state championship in high school with the Sabers in 2017.

Alo drove a 2-1 pitch off of Hawaii pitcher Ashley Murphy out to right-center in the sixth inning of today’s game in the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Classic. UH coach Bob Coolen presented Alo with a lei amid the celebration outside the Oklahoma dugout.

HISTORY! Hau'ula's Jocelyn Alo becomes the @NCAASoftball all-time home run leader with her 96th blast in the top of the sixth inning.

The Sooners entered the game ranked No. 1 with a perfect 18-0 record after defeating Cal 8-0 in five innings in their first game of today’s doubleheader. Alo went 0-for-1 with two walks, including an intentional walk in the third inning, against the Golden Bears.

Alo surpassed the home run record held by another Sooner, Lauren Chamberlain, who set the mark in 2015. Chamberlain did it in 220 games. Today was Alo’s 224th game.

Alo hit a school-record 34 homers to lead the NCAA in 2021, helping the Sooners win a national championship.

She entered today’s games hitting .488 this season with five doubles, seven homers, 19 walks and 23 RBIs in 16 games. Her .667 on-base percentage leads the NCAA.