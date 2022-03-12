comscore U.S. Fish and Wildlife Serv­ice seeks public input on Hawaii’s scarce species | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Serv­ice seeks public input on Hawaii’s scarce species

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • COURTESY USFWS The iiwi, or scarlet honeycreeper, is included in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s draft recovery plan.

    COURTESY USFWS

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Serv­ice has published a draft recovery plan for 50 endangered and threatened species in the Hawaiian archipelago, and is accepting public input on it through April 25. Read more

