The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Serv­ice has published a draft recovery plan for 50 endangered and threatened species in the Hawaiian archipelago, and is accepting public input on it through April 25.

Of the 50 species there are 35 plants, 13 invertebrates and two birds, including Hawaii’s iconic forest bird, the iiwi, or scarlet honeycreeper.

The recovery plan serves as a road map for USFWS and its partners to help support recovery and prevent the extinction of the species.

“This recovery plan for 50 species underscores just how important proactive, community- based partnerships are to our work in preventing extinctions and supporting recovery,” said Shannon Estenoz, Fish and Wildlife and Parks assistant secretary, in a news release. “Collaborative recovery plans are especially important in places like Hawaii, where we face significant conservation challenges including growing threats from invasive species and habitat loss, which are amplified by climate change. We look forward to continuing our important work with conservation partners in Hawaii to preserve its unique biological heritage for future generations.”

Hawaii is home to about 578 species protected under the Endangered Species Act, with many that are endemic, or found nowhere else in the world.

Of the 50 species covered by the draft recovery plan, 48 are classified as endangered under the ESA, meaning they are at risk of extinction.

Two, including the iiwi, are threatened, which ESA defines as “species at risk of extinction in the foreseeable future.”

Among other species included are the nanu (Gardenia remyi), an anchialine pool shrimp; five picture-wing flies; four yellow- faced bees; and another bird, the brand-rumped storm petrel, or akeake.

All of the plants and animals in the draft recovery plan face similar threats, according to USFWS, such as habitat loss, introduced disease and non-native and invasive predators like rats, cats and pigs.

These species also face exacerbated threats due to climate change, or global warming, across Hawaii and the Pacific islands.

Recently, USFWS proposed removing 23 species from the ESA due to extinction, with most in such decline they stood little chance of benefiting from protections. Nine were once found in Hawaii.

Submit a comment

The USFWS will accept comments received or postmarked on or before April 25.

>> An electronic copy of the draft recovery plan is available online, while copies on CD are available by request by calling 808-792–9400.

>> Email: megan_laut@fws.gov, with “50 Hawaiian Species Draft Recovery Plan Comments” in the subject line.