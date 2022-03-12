Rutgers hammers ‘Bows in first game of doubleheader

A six-run first inning for the Rutgers baseball team took all of the drama out of the first game of today’s doubleheader against Hawaii at Les Murakami Stadium.
Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Nick Cimillo and Chris Brito homered for the Scarlet Knights, who walloped the Rainbows 13-1 in a seven-inning game.
Rutgers (11-2) sent 11 batters to the plate and had seven hits in the first inning off UH starter Cade Halemanu, who lasted 2 1/3 innings.
Halemanu (0-2) allowed eight hits and eight runs with three walks and a hit batter.
Senior right-hander Jared Kollar went the distance to improve to 3-0, allowing just three hits to pick up the win.
Jacob Igawa hit an opposite-field leadoff homer in the bottom of the third inning to score the only run for UH (5-9). Stone Miyao hit a one-out double in the fifth inning and Matt Wong singled to center in the bottom of the seventh.
Brito hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to finish with four RBIs.
The first pitch of Game 2 is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.
