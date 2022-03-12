Hawaii women’s basketball team wins Big West title, earns NCAA berth

HENDERSON, Nev. >> Spurred by an energetic second-half effort, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team surged to a 59-48 victory over UC Irvine to win the Big West Championships and earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The Rainbow Wahine will learn their destination during Sunday’s nationally televised selection show.

The Wahine trailed 26-21 at the half, and their best player Amy Atwell was held to two points — both on free throws.

But Atwell’s 3 sparked a 14-0 run that moved the Wahine to a 38-29 lead with 2:29 left in the third quarter.

The Anteaters’ comeback attempt in the fourth quarter fizzled when they missed 11 of their final 12 shots.

As the final horn sounded, UH followers began chanting “M-V-P” toward Atwell, who finished with 13 points. Atwell, completing her sixth year at UH, was named the tournaments most valuable player.