Honolulu police identify dead man found in delivery truck

The Honolulu Police Department has identified the 48-year-old man found dead in his work vehicle on Friday as Marvin Velasco.
Velasco, who a family member described as emotionally distraught, was reported missing early Friday. Police said he was last seen at his work near the Keehi Lagoon Beach Park at around 3 a.m. and left sometime after in a white 2017 Freightliner delivery truck.
HPD said Velasco was found dead around 5 p.m. in Kaneohe.
Velasco’s death, which police classified as an unattended death, is still under investigation.
