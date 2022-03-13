Moped operator seriously injured in Keolu Hills crash

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it treated a man around 40 years old in “extremely critical condition” early today after the moped he was operating crashed in Kailua.
The man was riding at the intersection of Akaakoa and Akaakaawa streets in the Keolu Hills area around 2:45 a.m. when he somehow lost control of his moped.
EMS officials did not immediately have additonal information about the circumstances surrounding the crash.
After rendering advanced life-saving measures at the scene, the man was transported via ambulance to an area hospital.
Police continue to investigate the incident this morning.
