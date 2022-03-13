No tsunami threat after 6.7M earthquake in Philippines

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is no threat of tsunami for the Hawaiian Islands following a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines this morning.
The PTWC said the quake struck at approximately 11:06 a.m. Hawaii time in the Luzon area.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.