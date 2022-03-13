comscore No tsunami threat after 6.7M earthquake in Philippines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No tsunami threat after 6.7M earthquake in Philippines

  • By Jason Genegabus jason@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 pm

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is no threat of tsunami for the Hawaiian Islands following a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines this morning.

The PTWC said the quake struck at approximately 11:06 a.m. Hawaii time in the Luzon area.

