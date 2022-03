Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“My Husband Oh”

Episode 15

6:40 p.m. today

Eric wants to transform Jak Doo into something he isn’t. Oh Hyuk runs away from an event. Jak Doo and Seung Joo run into each other at a hotel. Seung Joo does her best to shake him off by acting aloof and cold.

Episode 16

7:45 p.m. today

Seung Joo continues to shut out Jak Doo. Oh Hyuk disappears again. Eun Jo defends Oh Hyuk, getting a rise out of Eric. Seung Joo finds Jak Doo waiting for her at her doorstep. In Pyo threatens Seung Joo, saying he’ll destroy Jak Doo.

“Let Me Be Your Knight”

Episode 9

6:45 p.m. Monday

A confession from Tae-in fills Yun-ju with guilt and confusion. She pushes Tae-in away, going so far as to tell him she hates him. Woo-yeon finds out Yun-ju’s true identity by chance, after confronting Ba-run.

Episode 10

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

No one can get in touch with Chae Ji-yeon and Shin. Yun-ju is accosted by loan sharks on her way home. Tae-in’s friend Jimmy invites him to dinner and introduces him to his psychologist, Dr. Kang Sun-ju.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 113-114

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Foul play is at hand and Chairman Oh is hospitalized. Yeon-hee gets suspicious about Chairman Oh’s collapse. People close in on Hwa-kyung as the person who caused Chairman Oh’s collapse.

Episodes 115-116

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Hwa-sung and Jae-bin move into Chairman Oh’s house. Yeon-hee is removed from the house. Hwa-kyung tries to have Chairman Oh moved from the hospital. Yeon-hee infiltrates the hospital as a cleaning lady to get to Chairman Oh.

“Find Me in Your Dream”

Episodes 11-12

7:45 p.m. Friday

Jeong Hoon visits Moon Sung Ho at the national forensic hospital. Ha Jin finds out about Jeong Hoon’s condition. Tae Eun tells Jeong Hoon he’s nervous about Jeong Hoon’s and Ha Jin’s relationship. Chul reviews the surveillance footage.

Episodes 13-14

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Jeong Hoon faces a family crisis and becomes furious that he wasn’t made aware of his mother’s condition. Director Ji voices his discontent at the decision made by Ha Jin’s agency. Flashbacks haunt Ha Jin. Moon Seong Ho receives Ha Jin’s photos.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.