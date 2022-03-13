comscore NBC’s ‘Young Rock’ returns to the ring | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

NBC’s ‘Young Rock’ returns to the ring

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY NBC Ana Tuisila (Lia Maivia), Stacey Leilua (Ata Johnson), Joseph Lee Anderson (Rocky Johnson) and Adrian Groulx (Dwayne Johnson) star in “Young Rock.”

    COURTESY NBC

    Ana Tuisila (Lia Maivia), Stacey Leilua (Ata Johnson), Joseph Lee Anderson (Rocky Johnson) and Adrian Groulx (Dwayne Johnson) star in “Young Rock.”

Get ready for more wrasslin’ action, coming-of-age moments and amusing anecdotes as the NBC sitcom “Young Rock” returns to the screen on Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
Errant fly inspires title for Kauai artist’s winning $15K portrait in statewide challenge

Scroll Up