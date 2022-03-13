comscore Performers are back on stage at Hawaii venues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Performers are back on stage at Hawaii venues

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY KA‘IMI HANANO‘EAU Innovative Hawaiian rocker Ka‘imi Hanano‘eau and his band HiRiZ will celebrate the recent release of his new EP, “E Ala ‘Oe.”

  • COURTESY SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS Super American Circus 2022 will be held at Blaisdell Arena.

  • COURTESY PALIKU THEATRE “Oriental Faddah and Son” is Lee Tonouchi’s play about the relationship of an Okinawan “faddah” and his son in Hawaii.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Ron Artis closes his current international tour with a show for his hometown fans.

With limits on indoor gatherings and most other pandemic restrictions lifted, it’s time to think about where we want to gather with friends for some fun. Read more

