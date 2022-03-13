Performers are back on stage at Hawaii venues

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With limits on indoor gatherings and most other pandemic restrictions lifted, it’s time to think about where we want to gather with friends for some fun.

Honolulu’s performing arts institutions, from its clubs and bars to large performance venues, have been reopening in fits and starts and haven’t filled their calendars yet, but already, there are plenty of festivities scheduled for people of all tastes, passions and interests.

While counties are no longer restricting crowd sizes — and it’s doubtful any venue would want to — it still might be worthwhile to bring a mask and proof of vaccination. The state mandate on masks at indoor events is still in place for the next 12 days, and individual businesses are allowed to require proof of vaccination if they so desire.

Now through March 27

“Brighton Beach Memoirs”

The Actors’ Group

The first of Neil Simon’s three semi-autobiographical plays follows Brooklyn teenager Eugene Jerome during the final years of the Depression in this coming-of-age comedy. Hawaii theater legend Joyce Maltby has come out of retirement to direct; her grandson, Mickey Graue, stars as Eugene; her daughter, stage veteran Becky Maltby, plays Aunt Blanche. Tickets: $20-$30

Info: 808-722-6941 or taghawaii.net

March 17-27

“The 39 Steps”

Manoa Valley Theatre

A cast of four plays all the characters and a few inanimate objects as well in a fast-moving parody of the 1935 Hitchcock film about a man who is trying to thwart a spy ring while avoiding arrest for a murder he didn’t commit. The show was a hit when MVT presented it in 2011.

Tickets: $22-$40

Info: 808-988-6131 or manoavalleytheatre.com

March 24

Al Jardine

Hawaii Theatre Center

March 24

Ka‘imi with HiRiZ

HB Social Club

Innovative Hawaiian rocker Ka‘imi Hanano‘eau and his band HiRiZ will celebrate the recent release of his new EP, “E Ala ‘Oe.”

Tickets: $10

Info: 808-946-1343 or hbsocialclub.com

March 24-April 24

“Who You Again?”

Kumu Kahua Theatre

This new play by actor/playwright Ryan “Oki” Okinaka focuses on a family dealing with their beloved matriarch as she sinks into dementia.

Tickets: $5-$25

Info: 808-536-4441 or kumukahua.org

March 26

“Ladies of the ’80s”

Aloha Tower Marketplace

Sheena Easton, Taylor Dayne and Karyn White sing the hits that made them famous. For adults 21 and over. Tickets: $45, $125 (VIP)

Info: 808-979-5570 or ladiesofthe80s.eventbrite.com

March 26-27

Shen Yun, “China Before Communism”

Blaisdell Concert Hall

Shen Yun Performing Arts returns to Honolulu with a new celebration of pre-Communist Chinese culture presented with synchronized group dance, acrobatics, colorful costumes and high-tech visual effects.

Tickets: $80-$160

Info: 808-792-3919 or shenyun.com

April 1-17

“Jesus Christ Superstar”

Diamond Head Theatre

The Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Webber blockbuster interprets the personal relationship between Jesus, Mary Magdalene and Judas Iscariot. DHT Artistic Director John Rampage will direct and choreograph the musical. Expect excellence.

Tickets: $15-$35

Info: 808-733-0274 or diamondheadtheatre.com

April 2

Drew Lynch

Hawaii Theatre Center

A sports injury left Drew Lynch with a stutter. His response? He became a stand-up comic. In 2015, he placed second in the 10th season of “America’s Got Talent.” Since then, Lynch and his service dog, Stella, have become stars via his YouTube channel with 2.3 million subscribers. Lynch’s first comedy special, “Concussed,” has had 1.3 million views since its release in August.

Tickets: $35-$55

Info: 808-528-0506 or hawaiitheatre.com

April 2

Steel Pulse

Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell

One of Hawaii’s favorite British Jamaican reggae groups returns for a night under the stars at the outdoor concert venue.

Tickets: $39.50-$59.50

Info: steelpulse.com

April 8

H.E.R.

Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell

Multi-Grammy Award-winner H.E.R. (“Having Everything Revealed”) comes to Honolulu six years into a critically acclaimed career that took off with the release of her debut EP, “H.E.R. Vol. 1,” in 2016. She is also the Academy Award-winning co-writer of “Fight for You,” the 2021 winner for best original song. H.E.R. released her latest album, “Back of My Mind,” in June. The album is a finalist in eight categories for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which will be held on April 3.

Tickets: $59.50-$125.

Info: ticketmaster.com

April 9

Tig Notaro

Hawaii Theatre Center

Notaro returns for an evening of frank, fearless and personal comedy.

Tickets: $29.50-$54.50

Info: 808-528-0506 or visit hawaiitheatre.com

April 9

Cedric the Entertainer and Friends

Blaisdell Arena

Expect candid and hilarious observations on ­contemporary pop culture, sex, African American culture and racism. His friends are 1990s hit-­makers Blackstreet and Montell Jordan.

Tickets: $45-$125

Info: iamcedric.com

April 15

B.E.T. and Pohaku

HB Social Club

Big Every Time founding member Joe “J.D” Daniels renewed his musical partnership in 2019 with Tim “Papa T” Troxell, along with Sinipao “Daddy P” Roberts. Things have been going straight up for the trio ever since. Their newest digital single, “Running Back to You,” was released March 4. This show will be a rare opportunity to catch them playing a club date; they usually play concerts and festivals.

Tickets: $20

Info: 808-946-1343 or hbsocialclub.com

April 15

Reggie Watts

Hawaii Theatre Center

Bandleader for late-night TV host James Corden, the multifaceted musician/comedian famously uses his voice and audio looping pedals to create improvisational performances that blend music and comedy.

Tickets: $45-$65

Info: 808-528-0506 or hawaiitheatre.com

April 16

Smokey Robinson

Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell

One of the greatest artists of the second half of the 20th century will sing songs he made famous — and maybe some of the hits he wrote for other artists as well.

Tickets: $69.50-$150

Info: smokeyrobinson.com

April 19-24

“Beautiful — The Carole King Musical”

Blaisdell Concert Hall

The hit “jukebox musical” that uses Hot 100 hits from the late-1950s and the 1960s to tell the story of the early career of Brill Building songwriter/recording artist Carole King.

Tickets: $45-$125

Info: broadwayinhawaii.com

April 21-May 1

“Oriental Faddah and Son”

Paliku Theatre, Windward Community College

“Pidgin Guerilla” Lee Tonouchi’s play about the relationship of an Okinawan “faddah” and his son in Hawaii was two days away from opening when COVID-19 closed theaters in 2020. It opens now for a two-week run. Tonouchi explores what it means to be Okinawan in Hawaii and how traditional Okinawan cultural values fit here. His stories about family relationships transcend ethnicity. Brandon Hagio (Faddah) and Dylan Leming (Son) star in the title roles they would have played in 2020.

Tickets: $10-$25

Info: 808-235-7315 or palikutheatre.com

April 29-May 1

Super American Circus 2022

Blaisdell Arena

Two hours of acrobats, clowns, specialty acts and a “death-defying aerialist.” Face painting and photo ops before the show and during intermission.

Tickets: $16-$21 (age 4-12), $32-$65.

Info: superamericancircus.com

April 30

Ron Artis II and The Truth

Hawaii Theatre Center

Artis closes his current international tour with a show for his hometown fans. Welcome home, Ron!

Tickets $45-$65

Info: 808-528-0506 or hawaiitheatre.com