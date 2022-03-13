Dancing queens: Hawaii rallies past UC Irvine for the Big West title and an NCAA berth
Hawaii players and coaches celebrated after winning the Big West Conference tournament championship on Saturday in Henderson, Nev. Hawaii beat UC Irvine 59-48.
McKenna Haire got a lift from men’s basketball player Jerome Desrosiers as she cut off a piece of the net following Hawaii’s win over UC Irvine in the Big West Tournament championship game in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday.
From left to right, UC Irvine guard Chloe Webb, Hawaii forward Amy Atwell and UC Irvine guard Deja Lee go after a downed ball during the first half.
Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips drives the ball around UC Irvine forward Naomi Hunt.
Hawaii guard Ashley Thoms goes for a pass near UC Irvine guard Hunter Hernandez.