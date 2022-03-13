Dancing queens: Hawaii rallies past UC Irvine for the Big West title and an NCAA berth

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

HENDERSON, Nev. >> Before the Big West championship trophy was hoisted and the basketball net was cut down, there was University of Hawaii coach Laura Beeman’s halftime reminder that there is no celebratory party without fun.

The Rainbow Wahine shed their tentativeness to dominate the second half en route to a 59-48 victory over UC Irvine in Saturday’s title game of the Big West Championships. The Wahine earned the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. Their destination will be revealed during today’s nationally televised selection show.

As the clock ticked toward the final horn, Beeman was lost in emotion.

“We’re really going to win this thing,” Beeman recalled thinking. “What a gritty group. I thought I was going to cry, actually. It didn’t hit me until after. I’m overwhelmed now. But I’m so full of pride for these kids. I know the state is jumping up and down right now.”

Beeman spoke of the Wahine overcoming the Anteaters’ 94-foot pressure that forced missed shots, jittery ball-handling and hazy decisions. Five of the Anteaters’ 12 first-quarter rebounds were grabbed off the offensive glass; it was nine of 20 at the half.

“This team has never quit,” Beeman said, referencing the Wahine’s 26-21 deficit at the intermission. “We knew we played a really bad first half. If we cleaned up some things with the press, cleaned up some things with rebounding, that we had a good chance of beating this team.”

Beeman also implored her team to have fun. “That’s what we were saying at halftime,” Beeman said, noting the Anteaters “were having a lot more fun.”

The Wahine missed their first 10 3-point shots, a drought that ended when Olivia Davies rained a trey to open the second half. “They’re always harping on us about shot footwork,” Davies said, referencing the coaches’ mantra. “Eyes to the rim, left foot down, and let it fly. I knew that shot was going in.”

And Beeman praised Australia-reared Amy Atwell, who returned for a sixth UH year as a last chance to chase a title. Atwell, who was named the league’s most valuable player a week ago, guided the Wahine to the regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in this single-elimination tournament.

Atwell scored four points against Cal State Bakersfield in the quarterfinals, but contributed with high screens and rebounds, and by drawing defenders away from teammates. She was 4-for-4 on 3s in the momentum-shifting second quarter against UC Riverside in the semifinals.

On Saturday, she missed her three shots in the first half, including an attempted layup on a breakaway, and often fought to separate from the Anteaters’ clingy help defense. But with UH down 29-26 in the third quarter, Atwell curled to the top of the key, took a pass and swished a 3 to tie it. That sparked UH’s 14-0 run that put the Wahine ahead for good.

Later in that surge, Atwell ran half-circles around UCI’s Naomi Hunt, curving the left side for a layup.

Atwell finished with 13 points, five rebounds and a steal. She did not commit a turnover despite bump-and-run coverage from a rotation of defenders.

The Anteaters’ final comeback fizzled when they missed 11 of 12 shots. “The basketball gods were on our side, sitting on that rim, kind of knocking some shots off,” Beeman said. “I’ll take it.”

UCI point guard Kayla Williams, who was able to break down the Wahine’s defense with drives, kick-outs and step-back shots in the first half, struggled after that. She missed her final five field-goal attempts and three of four free throws.

“I don’t know if you can stop No. 4,” Beeman said of Williams. “She’s amazing. You have to try and contain her. You need a team effort for that. I don’t know if we stopped her. We tried to slow her down a little.”

After the game, Beeman reflected on the early-season struggles of a team that dealt with COVID-19 protocols and other circumstances. Beeman recalled team meetings with heartfelt and honest discussions. “If you go right, we’re sitting here today,” Beeman said. “If you go left, it’s going to be really hard season. These guys decided to say, ‘Let’s get rid of the distractions and do what we need to do.’”

It led to what Atwell described as a “fairy tale year.” Atwell was being recruited when the Wahine made their run leading to the 2016 NCAA Tournament. “That’s what I want,” Atwell said.

Atwell, who was named the tournament’s MVP, praised her teammates. “I’m still in shock,” she said of the tournament title. “It’ll sink in later. This is what I came back for. This whole year has been about the Big West championship. To finally be sitting here cutting down the net is great.”

Beeman said: “Everybody wanted it more for her than themselves. Amy’s the kid you want to coach in your career because she does it the right way.”