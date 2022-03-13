comscore Dancing queens: Hawaii rallies past UC Irvine for the Big West title and an NCAA berth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Dancing queens: Hawaii rallies past UC Irvine for the Big West title and an NCAA berth

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii players and coaches celebrated after winning the Big West Conference tournament championship on Saturday in Henderson, Nev. Hawaii beat UC Irvine 59-48.

    Hawaii players and coaches celebrated after winning the Big West Conference tournament championship on Saturday in Henderson, Nev. Hawaii beat UC Irvine 59-48.

  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM McKenna Haire got a lift from men’s basketball player Jerome Desrosiers as she cut off a piece of the net following Hawaii’s win over UC Irvine in the Big West Tournament championship game in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday.

    McKenna Haire got a lift from men’s basketball player Jerome Desrosiers as she cut off a piece of the net following Hawaii’s win over UC Irvine in the Big West Tournament championship game in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS From left to right, UC Irvine guard Chloe Webb, Hawaii forward Amy Atwell and UC Irvine guard Deja Lee go after a downed ball during the first half.

    From left to right, UC Irvine guard Chloe Webb, Hawaii forward Amy Atwell and UC Irvine guard Deja Lee go after a downed ball during the first half.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips drives the ball around UC Irvine forward Naomi Hunt.

    Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips drives the ball around UC Irvine forward Naomi Hunt.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii guard Ashley Thoms goes for a pass near UC Irvine guard Hunter Hernandez.

    Hawaii guard Ashley Thoms goes for a pass near UC Irvine guard Hunter Hernandez.

The Rainbow Wahine shed their tentativeness to dominate the second half en route to a 59-48 victory over UC Irvine in Saturday’s title game of the Big West Championships. The Wahine earned the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. Read more

