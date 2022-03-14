comscore Hawaii schools to receive $72 million in federal funds for online learning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii schools to receive $72 million in federal funds for online learning

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

More than $72 million in federal COVID-19 assistance funds has been awarded to Hawaii public schools, and a handful of charter and private schools, to help close the “digital equity” gap suffered by students who don’t have a way to connect to the internet at home. Read more

