VIDEO: Mayor Blangiardi proposes ending Honolulu rail project in Kakaako; 2 stations short of Ala Moana Center

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi today delivered his second annual State of the City address.

Blangiardi discussed the city’s top priorities, which include homelessness, affordable housing and police funding.

Budgets for public safety and infrastructure projects are also prime concerns, Blangiardi said at a City Council meeting last week.

The budget is designed to restore confidence, faith and trust in the city and county of Honolulu, Blangiardi said.

Homelessness was the first issue discussed. The mayor detailed the Crisis, Outreach, Response and Engagement program, or CORE, which launched in October.

The program, which focuses on medical, social and mental health resources, involves separate teams of first responders that respond to nonviolent emergency calls involving the homeless. It currently includes four ambulances and three SUVs. 17 community health workers are now working on CORE, with that number expected to expand by the end of the year.

Blangiardi also offered an update on the rail. The original full-funding grant agreement (FFGA) signed by Mayor Peter Carlisle in 2012 called for 21 stations, 20 four-car trains and 20 miles of track that would run from East Kapolei to Ala Moana Center.

A plan announced today, subject to authorization by the Federal Transit Administration, provides for 19 stations and 18.75 miles of track that spans East Kapolei to Civic Center Station in Kakaako. The new downtown endpoint is 1.25 miles and two stations short of the primary design.

So far, 75% of the guideway is complete and 18 car trains have been received.

Blangiardi anticipates the first operating segment to be turned over to the city by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Following a 90-day trial running period, the project is expected to provide service from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium.

Solutions have also been reached for wheel-rail alignment problems and manganese weld repairs, Blangiardi said.

We submitted a Recovery Plan to the FTA, proposing to amend the Full Funding Grant Agreement to the following scope:

Blangiardi said affordable housing demand exceeds housing inventory at all income levels. Among other measures, the administration aims to acquire land for future developments and purchase existing properties for renovation and adaptive reuse.

He urged lawmakers to forward Bill 41, which lays out rules for short-term rentals. Under the proposition, all short-term facilities, such as bed-and-breakfasts, will be banned except for those with legal permits.

