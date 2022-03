Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With gas prices likely to exceed $5 a gallon soon, it is time for employers to recognize the difficulty that many of their workers will have in commuting to and from work. It would make sense to allow employees the option of working remotely where possible, and/or mandate a four-day workweek, which would reduce commuting costs.

I know that for many workers in hands-on public service jobs — teachers, bus drivers, refuse collectors, firefighters, police, water supply, utility and health care workers — remote work is not possible. Perhaps waiving parking fees or providing free bus passes for employees would be some ways to aid workers through these hard times.

Nationally, the Biden administration should do more to end the profiteering of the big oil companies. These monopolies will make hundreds of billions from these inflated gas prices. In the 1970s, President Richard Nixon ordered price controls on gasoline and other commodities to control inflation. It is time that such controls be placed on soaring fuel prices since rising gas and transportation costs increase the cost of food and other commodities.

John Witeck

Kamehameha Heights

U.S. must focus efforts on energy independence

I’m all for protecting our environment and reducing our consumption of fossil fuels. However, has President Joe Biden’s order to stop the expansion of the Keystone oil pipeline, and the restrictions placed on future drilling for oil, reduced our country’s consumption of fossil fuels?

If the answer is yes, then why were we importing millions of barrels of oil from Russia — paying Russia money that it was using for its war with Ukraine?

The world is energy dependent. Solar power and other renewable energy as our sole or primary source of energy is a long way off. Our leaders need to make our country energy independent and focus our efforts on developing technology that will reduce the amount of pollution created by the use of fossil fuels.

In the short term, it should help reduce the pollution of our planet, reduce inflation and strengthen our national security.

Cliff Toyama

Moanalua

Ukrainian civilians suffer Nazi-like war atrocities

I feel for the people of Ukraine. They are suffering terribly due to the cruel, evil Hitler-type killer, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

I know how they feel; I went through the Nazi blitz over London when I was a small child. My heart goes out to the Ukrainian civilians. God help them.

Toby Allen

Hawaii Kai

State should not buy out beachfront homeowners

I was disappointed to read in Sophie Cocke’s otherwise excellent article (“Erosion imperils beachfront homes,” Star-Advertiser, March 10), the platform given to attorney Mark Murakami to advocate eminent domain, against all reason.

Why should taxpayers compensate waterfront property owners for their poor real estate decisions? The fact of rising seas due to climate change has been in the news for at least 20 years. In no way should Hawaii’s taxpayers pay for beachfront owners (often investors) who have been clinging to their beachfront houses to squeeze out every last possible enjoyment (or rental income) from beachfront living.

They have had ample time to put an alternate plan into action. Now detritus from crumbling homes and remedial measures are imperiling the health and safety of beachgoers. Murakami got it backwards: These homeowners should be paying into a general cleanup fund in addition to footing the bill for their own demolition or managed retreat.

Gwen Cruise

Kaimuki

Housing project would save Manoa cemetery

Lin Yee Chung Association is a 170-year-old nonprofit organization tasked with the upkeep of the Manoa Chinese Cemetery, approximately 28 acres. With more than 99% of the burial plots sold, dwindling income, dilapidated structures and deteriorating roadways, the cemetery is destined for bankruptcy.

Our ancestors who formed the organization did not intend for the land to be sold. This area cannot be used for burials and, if leased to a developer, there would be no control over the ultimate use of the land.

Funding through the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. would be the only way to build this affordable elderly housing (“Senior housing project in Manoa advancing,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 9). We have taken the community’s concerns in our designs so there would be minimal visual impact.

The size and income of this project would be barely enough to sustain the cemetery. The state controls the rents of occupants making less than 60% of the area median income and for the next 65 years.

We are doing it for the greater good of the community, our rapidly aging kupuna, and the historically and culturally significant Manoa Chinese Cemetery.

Weiland Tang

Manoa Chinese Cemetery

Politicians demand honesty only of others

So right after the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s board of directors decides that Honolulu residents should continue to be taxed without representation (e.g., the Boston Tea Party), for the troubled rail project, our local politicians point at the U.S. Navy and the Red Hill mess and demand honesty, consistency, transparency and quick results.

It seems like these are the same words used by local residents confronted by the latest political corruption reports. Those reports, of payoffs, conspiracies, waste, self-serving and special treatment, have been repeated over the past 75 years.

Do our local leaders read history? Do they ever look in the mirror? Do local residents ever get tired of being taken advantage of?

Joel Brilliant

Hawaii Kai

No reason to extend indoor mask mandate

If Gov. David Ige and the state Department of Health rely on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, then Hawaii should drop the indoor mask mandate on March 25 — period.

After more than two years, we know the pandemic drill and how to live with the virus.

Frances Awa

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter