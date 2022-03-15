Hawaii Prep World | Sports Baseball Top 10 poll: Close wins keep Saint Louis on top By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:42 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Saint Louis collected eight of nine first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 on Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Saint Louis collected eight of nine first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 on Monday. The Crusaders eked out a 5-4 win over ‘Iolani and a 7-6 nail-biter over Punahou to open ILH play 2-0. Saint Louis will be busy this week, with games against Kamehameha, Maryknoll and Damien. Kamehameha collected one first-place vote from coaches and media. The Warriors (6-0, 2-0 ILH) and Crusaders will battle at Hans L’Orange Park on Tuesday. Punahou, Mid-Pacific and ‘Iolani round out the Top 5. The MIL’s top teams, Baldwin and Maui, occupy the sixth and seventh spots. Waiakea (1-0 BIIF) is coming off a 19-4 win over Kealakehe and enters the poll at No. 8. Pearl City, which pummeled Kapolei 15-4, also lands in the rankings at No. 10. Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Mar. 14, 2022 Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW 1. Saint Louis (8) (10-0, 2-0 ILH) 87 1 2. Kamehameha (1) (6-0, 2-0 ILH) 82 3 3. Punahou (4-2-1, 1-1 ILH) 70 2 4. Mid-Pacific (7-2, 1-1 ILH) 50 5 5. ‘Iolani (5-3, 0-2 ILH) 41 4 6. Baldwin (2-2, 0-0 MIL) 36 6 7. Maui (0-3-1, 0-0 MIL) 34 7 8. Waiakea (1-0 BIIF) 23 NR 9. Mililani (2-4, 1-0 OIA West) 16 9 10. Pearl City (1-0 OIA West) 13 NR No longer in Top 10: Kailua (No. 8), Campbell (No. 10). Also receiving votes: Campbell 12, Kalua 8, Maryknoll 7, Hilo 7, Roosevelt 5, KS-Maui 4. Previous Story Cameron Smith wins The Players with big putts and gutsy shot