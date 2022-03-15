Baseball Top 10 poll: Close wins keep Saint Louis on top

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Saint Louis collected eight of nine first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 on Monday.

The Crusaders eked out a 5-4 win over ‘Iolani and a 7-6 nail-biter over Punahou to open ILH play 2-0. Saint Louis will be busy this week, with games against Kamehameha, Maryknoll and Damien.

Kamehameha collected one first-place vote from coaches and media. The Warriors (6-0, 2-0 ILH) and Crusaders will battle at Hans L’Orange Park on Tuesday.

Punahou, Mid-Pacific and ‘Iolani round out the Top 5. The MIL’s top teams, Baldwin and Maui, occupy the sixth and seventh spots.

Waiakea (1-0 BIIF) is coming off a 19-4 win over Kealakehe and enters the poll at No. 8. Pearl City, which pummeled Kapolei 15-4, also lands in the rankings at No. 10.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Mar. 14, 2022

Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (8) (10-0, 2-0 ILH) 87 1

2. Kamehameha (1) (6-0, 2-0 ILH) 82 3

3. Punahou (4-2-1, 1-1 ILH) 70 2

4. Mid-Pacific (7-2, 1-1 ILH) 50 5

5. ‘Iolani (5-3, 0-2 ILH) 41 4

6. Baldwin (2-2, 0-0 MIL) 36 6

7. Maui (0-3-1, 0-0 MIL) 34 7

8. Waiakea (1-0 BIIF) 23 NR

9. Mililani (2-4, 1-0 OIA West) 16 9

10. Pearl City (1-0 OIA West) 13 NR

No longer in Top 10: Kailua (No. 8), Campbell (No. 10).