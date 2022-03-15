Softball Top 10 poll: Maryknoll proves it is No. 1 on field

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After one week of softball for dozens of teams from across the state, Maryknoll left no doubt. Read more

The Spartans swept through the Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Softball Classic with an 8-0 mark, beating Campbell 4-2 and then Mililani 4-0 on Sunday for the title.

The 2021 ILH champions collected 10 of 11 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media on Monday. Maryknoll will meet No. 8 Punahou in its ILH season opener on Wednesday at Sand Island.

Campbell remained at No. 2 after going 6-2 in the tourney, both losses to Maryknoll.

‘Iolani also went unbeaten at the Trojan Classic. The Raiders were 7-0, but opted out of the championship game. A tournament official said the Raiders had a “prior commitment.” A member of the ‘Iolani coaching staff said the team “decided not to play Maryknoll.”

‘Iolani and Maryknoll will meet on Saturday at Sand Island in an early-season showdown.

The rest of the Top 10 remained intact with one minor switcheroo. Kalani, however, makes its debut at No. 10. The Lady Falcons went 3-3 at the Trojan Classic with wins over previous No. 10 Moanalua, Waialua and Lahainaluna. Their losses were to Campbell, Maryknoll and Kamehameha.

Kamehameha, which was 5-1 at the Trojan Classic with a loss to ‘Iolani, collected one first-place vote.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 Fared

Mar. 7-13, 2022

Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (10) (8-0, 0-0 ILH) 109 1

2. Campbell (1) (6-2, 0-0 OIA West) 94 2

3. ‘Iolani (7-0, 0-0 ILH) 89 3

4. Kamehameha (5-1, 0-0 ILH) 72 4

5. Mililani (6-3, 0-0 OIA West) 67 6

6. Kapolei (3-2-1, 0-0 OIA West) 52 5

7. Leilehua (4-2, 0-0 OIA West) 40 7

8. Punahou (6-2, 0-0 ILH) 35 8

9. Baldwin (3-1-1, 1-0 MIL) 26 9

10. Kalani (3-3, 0-0 OIA East) 7 NR

No longer in Top 10: Moanalua (No. 10)