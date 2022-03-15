Scoreboard – March 15, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani; Punahou at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 3:30 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis, 6 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH, Division II: Punahou vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field; Damien at Kamehameha. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Aiea; Radford at Nanakuli; Farrington at McKinley; Kalaheo at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division III: Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: McKinley at Kalaheo; Moanalua at Castle; Roosevelt at Kalani; Kaiser at Kailua. Matches start at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Kaiser vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park Field; Kalani at Kailua; Moanalua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Campbell, 3 p.m.; Leilehua at Mililani; Pearl City vs. Aiea, 6:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

OIA Division II: Waianae at Kaimuki; Waialua at McKinley; Nanakuli vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH Division I: Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field 2; Punahou vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field. Games start at 4 p.m.

ILH Division II: Pac-Five vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field NP.

OIA Division II: Farrington at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division I: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll; Kamehameha at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division II: Punahou at Hanalani; University at Le Jardin; Damien at Saint Louis. Matches start at 6 p.m.

OIA West boys: Waipahu at Aiea; Nanakuli at Waianae; Mililani at Radford; Kapolei at Pearl City. Matches start at 5 p.m.

Volleyball

AVCA Men’s coaches poll

Through Mar. 14

School Pts Rec Prv

1. UCLA (8) 259 13-3 1

2. Penn State (6) 251 15-3 3

3. Long Beach State (1) 249 11-3 2

4. Hawaii (2) 232 16-3 4

5. Southern California (2) 220 15-3 6

6. UC Santa Barbara 212 14-4 5

7. Pepperdine 159 9-6 7

8. Ball State 148 13-2 8

9. Grand Canyon 137 10-8 9

10. UC San Diego 122 9-7 10

11. Loyola-Chicago 84 12-6 11

12. Lewis 65 10-8 12

13. UC Irvine 38 8-9 NR

14. Stanford 31 9-8 NR

15. NJIT 24 9-6 15

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Ohio State 21; Lincoln Memorial 8; BYU 7; CSUN 3; McKendree 3, 2 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 7 combined points.

Dropped Out: Ohio St. 13; McKendree 14

ILH

Boys’ Varsity

Kamehameha def. Maryknoll 25-20, 25-23, 25-15

Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-13, 25-18,

25-19

Iolani def. Hawaii Baptist 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 22-25, 15-12

Punahou II def. University, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17

University Lab def Damien 25-21, 25-20, 15-25, 25-21

OIA

Boys’ Varsity

Mililani def. Pearl City 19-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20

Water polo

ILH

Girls Varsity I

Punahou 13, Mid-Pacific 8

Goal Scorers: PUN—Allison Kauahi 5, Mahina Damon 2, Pono Gacutan 2, Colette Jones 2, Hudson Geir, Holly Chong-Gangl. MPI—Maya Deguzman 2, Hoa Kukea-Schultz 2, Kendal Clark 2, Zsusa Horvath, Brynn Castello.