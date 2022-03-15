Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 15, 2022 Today Updated 10:58 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASEBALL ILH: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani; Punahou at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 3:30 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis, 6 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. ILH, Division II: Punahou vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field; Damien at Kamehameha. Games start at 4 p.m. OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Aiea; Radford at Nanakuli; Farrington at McKinley; Kalaheo at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys, Division III: Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m. OIA East boys: McKinley at Kalaheo; Moanalua at Castle; Roosevelt at Kalani; Kaiser at Kailua. Matches start at 5 p.m. WEDNESDAY BASEBALL OIA East: Kaiser vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park Field; Kalani at Kailua; Moanalua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Kapolei at Campbell, 3 p.m.; Leilehua at Mililani; Pearl City vs. Aiea, 6:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park. OIA Division II: Waianae at Kaimuki; Waialua at McKinley; Nanakuli vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park Field. Games start at 3 p.m. SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. ILH Division I: Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field 2; Punahou vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field. Games start at 4 p.m. ILH Division II: Pac-Five vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field NP. OIA Division II: Farrington at Nanakuli, 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys, Division I: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll; Kamehameha at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m. ILH boys, Division II: Punahou at Hanalani; University at Le Jardin; Damien at Saint Louis. Matches start at 6 p.m. OIA West boys: Waipahu at Aiea; Nanakuli at Waianae; Mililani at Radford; Kapolei at Pearl City. Matches start at 5 p.m. Volleyball AVCA Men’s coaches poll Through Mar. 14 School Pts Rec Prv 1. UCLA (8) 259 13-3 1 2. Penn State (6) 251 15-3 3 3. Long Beach State (1) 249 11-3 2 4. Hawaii (2) 232 16-3 4 5. Southern California (2) 220 15-3 6 6. UC Santa Barbara 212 14-4 5 7. Pepperdine 159 9-6 7 8. Ball State 148 13-2 8 9. Grand Canyon 137 10-8 9 10. UC San Diego 122 9-7 10 11. Loyola-Chicago 84 12-6 11 12. Lewis 65 10-8 12 13. UC Irvine 38 8-9 NR 14. Stanford 31 9-8 NR 15. NJIT 24 9-6 15 Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Ohio State 21; Lincoln Memorial 8; BYU 7; CSUN 3; McKendree 3, 2 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 7 combined points. Dropped Out: Ohio St. 13; McKendree 14 ILH Boys’ Varsity Kamehameha def. Maryknoll 25-20, 25-23, 25-15 Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-13, 25-18, 25-19 Iolani def. Hawaii Baptist 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 22-25, 15-12 Punahou II def. University, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17 University Lab def Damien 25-21, 25-20, 15-25, 25-21 OIA Boys’ Varsity Mililani def. Pearl City 19-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 Water polo ILH Girls Varsity I Punahou 13, Mid-Pacific 8 Goal Scorers: PUN—Allison Kauahi 5, Mahina Damon 2, Pono Gacutan 2, Colette Jones 2, Hudson Geir, Holly Chong-Gangl. MPI—Maya Deguzman 2, Hoa Kukea-Schultz 2, Kendal Clark 2, Zsusa Horvath, Brynn Castello. Previous Story Fans invited to Rainbow Wahine send-off Next Story Television and radio - March 15, 2022