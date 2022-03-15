Dolphins bringing Miami product Teddy Bridgewater home to back up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, a Miami native, is returning home to the Dolphins to back up starter Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins agreed to terms with Bridgewater on Monday, according to a league source. Monday was the first day free agent negotiations could take place ahead of the Wednesday 4 p.m. official start to free agency when players can sign.

It will be a one-year deal for Bridgewater in Miami, according to ESPN.

Bridgewater will be going on his fifth NFL team. He started 14 games for the Denver Broncos last season, going 7-7, completing 66.9 percent of passes for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He spent the 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers, starting 15 games with 15 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and 3,733 passing yards as he went 4-11. Bridgewater started his career with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014 to 2017 and, after multiple injuries, was Drew Brees’ backup for the New Orleans Saints in 2018 and 2019.

Bridgewater attended Louisville after his time as a high school football standout at Northwestern High. He was the final pick of the first round of the 2014 draft, when he went to the Vikings.

Bringing in Bridgewater means another South Florida-produced quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, will have his time in Miami come to an end after one season as Tagovailoa’s backup in 2021. Brissett attended Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer High.

