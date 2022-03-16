Hawaii’s Kimee Balmilero joins cast of Jo Koy’s sitcom
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 6:41 p.m.
-
INVISION / ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actress Kimee Balmilero will join the cast of a pilot for a new ABC sitcom headlined by comedian Jo Koy. Balmilero arrives at the 36th Annual PaleyFest at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre in 2019.
