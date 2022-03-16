Hawaii’s Kimee Balmilero joins cast of Jo Koy’s sitcom

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Local actor Kimee Balmilero has been added to the cast of an ABC pilot for a new sitcom headlined by comedian Jo Koy, according to news reports.

The entertainment website Deadline said Balmilero will play Geraldine, the flamboyant sister of Koy’s character, Jo, the titular character in the show “Josep.” Deadline described Jo as a “recently divorced Filipino American nurse attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to ‘help.’ ” Geraldine competes with Jo for their mother’s affections while running a restaurant with her husband, described as a Caucasian man who “adores Filipino culture.”

Balmilero, a Castle High School graduate, starred as Dr. Noelani Cunha, a medical examiner on the CBS shows “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.,” and was a regular on the children’s variety show “Hi-5,” which aired on TLC and Discovery Kids from 2003 to 2006.

Most recently, she made an appearance in the new Disney+ series “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” which is set in Hawaii. She also was in the original Broadway cast of “Mamma Mia” and the touring company of “Miss Saigon,” and has contributed to local theater by producing sketch comedy shows.

“Josep” will have a number of local connections. Koy is considered Hawaii’s favorite comedian after several sold-out performances here in the Aloha State. He is executive producer of the show, along with Kourtney Kang, who lived in Hawaii as a child, visits frequently and is the creator and executive producer of “Doogie Kamealoha.”

Other cast members announced for “Josep” include Tess Paras, Jason Rogel, Mia Katigbak, Rory O’Malley and Kaden Alejandro. The fan website What’s on Disney Plus said ABC has ordered a pilot for the show and will make it a series if it does well.