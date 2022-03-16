comscore Hawaii’s Kimee Balmilero joins cast of Jo Koy’s sitcom | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s Kimee Balmilero joins cast of Jo Koy’s sitcom

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:41 p.m.
  Actress Kimee Balmilero will join the cast of a pilot for a new ABC sitcom headlined by comedian Jo Koy. Balmilero arrives at the 36th Annual PaleyFest at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre in 2019.

    INVISION / ASSOCIATED PRESS

The actress will play the sister of the popular comedian’s titular character in the show “Josep.” Read more

