Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While many restaurants feature a traditional version of the indulgent bread pudding dessert, here are several unique twists on the treat. Read more

This week’s cover story is all about bread — bread pudding, that is. While many restaurants feature a traditional version of the indulgent dessert, here are several unique twists on the treat.

Pineapple of My Eye

The pineapple macadamia nut bread pudding ($12) has been on the Merriman’s Honolulu (1108 Auahi St. Ste. 170) menu since the day the restaurant opened in 2018, according to owner Peter Merriman. “We’ve always had some type of bread pudding on the Merriman’s menu,” he says. “We pride ourselves on the classic-style presentation of our bread pudding. We don’t take any shortcuts to make it unique.” To learn more, visit merrimanshawaii.com/honolulu or call 808-215-0022.

Flaky Layers of Love

Kailua-based Café Kopi (45 Kihapai St.) is home to a unique bread pudding. This indulgent dessert ($6.50) is made with croissants, butter, eggs, milk, real vanilla and dark chocolate. Per café owner Jeanne Ng, “The buttery croissants make the bread pudding rich and buttery with a soft, silky texture. Served with a drizzle of real vanilla custard sauce, it’s a delightful, warm treat that’s one of the bestselling items on our menu.” Call 808-262-9050 or visit cafekopihawaii.com for more information.

Going Bananas

The banana sweet bread pudding “Panipopo” ($14) is exclusively found at Roy’s Hawaii Kai (6600 Kalanianaole Hwy.). This dessert is inspired by the Samoan dish pani popo, which are sweet rolls cooked in a coconut milk sauce. The Roy’s version is made with banana sweet bread and topped with a generous serving of toasted coconut, haupia coconut and Foster sauce.

“Banana bread is a nostalgic dish from my childhood on Maui,” says executive chef Isaiah Badua. “Our family would drive from Wailuku to the east side of the island to get freshly baked, warm banana bread from one of our favorite shops in Hana called Aunty Sandy’s. It brings me much joy to share this comfort dish with our guests.”

To learn more, visit royyamaguchi.com or call 808-396-7697.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).