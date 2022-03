Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This light-hearted dish was developed for the Lunar New Year to bring the good luck of a whole fish to a vegan table.

It’s a mochi-like dessert, but made with a mixture of tapioca flour and rice flour instead of mochiko. It’s also made without fat, which in mochi can come from coconut milk or butter.

If your artistic skills don’t extend to carving a fish, you could cut it into something simpler, or just cut it in squares. A fish would be a cute idea for Boy’s Day, though, and that’s not until May — so you could practice.

Tapioca Fish

Ingredients:

• 1 cup tapioca flour

• 1 cup rice flour

• 2 cups water

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 1 black bean

Directions:

Combine all of the ingredients except for the black bean; then spread on a dish or small baking pan. Place in a large steamer over simmering water and steam 20 minutes, until firm. Let cool. Cut into shape of a fish (or any other shape). Use the black bean to make the eyeball.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 230 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 5 mg sodium, 55 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 3 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.