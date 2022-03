Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This spring, Lent is from March 2 to April 14. If it’s a Friday or you’ve given up meat completely and are looking for tasty substitutions, here are some options. Read more

This spring, Lent is from March 2 to April 14. If it’s a Friday or you’ve given up meat completely and are looking for tasty substitutions, here are some options.

Popeyes Hawaii

Available for a limited time only, the Cajun flounder sandwich ($6.79) includes a crispy and flaky fried fillet that’s seasoned in a blend of Popeyes’ famous Cajun seasoning. It’s served atop a buttery toasted brioche bun with barrel-cured pickles, along with Popeyes’ signature tartar sauce. The Cajun flounder sandwich is available in both classic and spicy options.

To learn more, visit popeyeshawaii.com.

Popeyes Hawaii

Various locations

popeyeshawaii.com

Instagram: @popeyeshawaii

Zippy’s

The Korean fried tofu plate ($9.25) and Korean fried tofu burger ($7.10) are available Fridays-Sundays only on select dates at Zippy’s. You can get these specials until April 10. The Korean fried tofu plate features panko-crusted tofu that’s fried and tossed in flavorful Korean sauce, and it comes with your choice of rice (white or brown) and a side (macaroni salad or corn). Meanwhile, the breaded tofu burger comes with Korean sauce. You can upgrade to make your tofu burger a combo ($1.95 more) and add french fries or macaroni salad.

Zippy’s

Various locations

zippys.com

Instagram: @Zippys

Bucca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

At Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant, you can feast on shrimp scampi, linguine and clams, and salmon pesto; these specials are available through April 17. Shrimp scampi features shrimp sautéed with garlic, white wine, lemon butter and Italian herbs, then tossed with spaghetti. Meanwhile, salmon pesto comprises oven-roasted salmon served with pesto cream sauce, sun-dried tomatoes and roasted garlic. The linguine and clams entrée includes linguine tossed with baby clams, garlic, white wine, Italian herbs and rich butter sauce.

Specials start at $9 per person, with small portions designed to feed three people ($30-$32), and large portions for five people ($45-$46.50) are also available.

Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

1030 Auahi St. Bay 1, Honolulu

808-591-0800

bucadibeppo.com

Instagram: @Bucadibeppo

Big City Diner

Big City Diner features several Lent-friendly options that are available all year long. These permanent menu items include citrus-grilled salmon sandwich ($15.99), citrus-grilled salmon salad ($15.99) and fish and chips ($16.99). The citrus-grilled salmon is charbroiled with lemon and herbs; the sandwich includes ripe tomato, red onions and lettuce and is served with skin-on fries. Meanwhile, the fish and chips entrée features panko-breaded fish that’s served with skin-on fries and malt vinegar tartar sauce.

Big City Diner

Various locations

bigcitydinerhawaii.com

Instagram: @bigcitydiner