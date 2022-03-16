comscore This buttery brioche boasts a rich custard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

This buttery brioche boasts a rich custard

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 3:59 p.m.
  • NEW YORK TIMES PHOTO

Pastel de tres leches, a traditional Latin American dessert, consists of a basic sponge cake doused in three types of milk: condensed, evaporated and whole milk or cream. Read more

Previous Story
This glazed cod gets a boost of flavor
Next Story
All that and 'den sum'

Scroll Up