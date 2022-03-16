What’s brewing: Beer news

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Well folks, it’s been a full two years since the start of the pandemic and we are finally looking like life will be getting back to normal (fingers crossed, knock on wood). I don’t know about you, but I’m excited to see smiling faces out and about enjoying themselves and enjoying a cold beer.

Beer Festivals are Back

Remember those? Aloha By Volume (ABV) is a new event thought up during the pandemic that merges a beer festival with fun games, live music, food and more. Held outdoors in the parking lot at Windward Mall with 42,000 square feet of event space, ABV was designed to give event-goers lots of space and fresh air while enjoying a wide array of locally crafted beers. Expect an all local beer line up from the likes of Inu Island Ales, Honolulu Beer-works, Broken Boundary and many more. With a large game and entertainment area, this isn’t your normal stand around and sip type of beer festival. The event is March 26-27; tickets are available at alohabyvolume.com.

Beer Lab HI Pearlridge Gets a Remodel

For craft beer lovers from the central to west side of Oahu, there are not a lot of great options. Good thing Beer Lab HI in Pearlridge Center is back open with more seating and a full daily menu. Beer Lab HI first opened in a kiosk inside the mall, but during the pandemic they took over the former Apple Bee’s space and partnered with local food trucks to use the kitchen. Now fully remodeled, The Hall by Beer Lab HI serves 10 different beers straight from its brewery in Waipio along with breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast includes everything from your classic eggs and bacon to green tea azuki French toast. Lunch features a variety of bentos, and the dinner menu is a mix of Korean and Japanese street classics. For more information, visit beerlabhi.com/pearlridge.

Kahuku Gets a Beer Garden

Speaking of areas void of a great beer spot, the North Shore has always been in need of one. Thankfully, the owners of Haleiwa Bottle Shop recently opened Kahuku Beer Garden on the grounds of the old Kahuku Sugar Mill. The open and airy space features 10 beers on draft, along with wine by the glass and a large cooler filled with a ton of oth er great beers to choose from. You can purchase bottles and cans to go, or enjoy them on one of the many picnic tables (grab a table outside just before sunset for the best vibes). The great part is you can order food from one of the many neighboring food trucks or food vendors in the area. Next time you take a trip around the island, this is a perfect stop to get a cold, refreshing beer. Visit kahukubeergarden.com to learn more.

Big Island Brewhaus Cans Coming Soon

In some exciting news from the Big Island, long time local favorite Big Island Brewhaus announced that they will be transitioning from 22-ounce bottles to 12-ounce cans sometime this year. According to owner/brewer Tom Kerns, the brewery has purchased a new canning line from Codi MFG in Golden, Colorado, that is capable of turning out 55 cans per minute. The brewery is also converting its existing propane steam kettle to an electric system to take advantage of the 189 panel solar PV system they have. Not only will this help save on energy costs, but it is also freeing up space in its facility for the canning line. The cans will be manufactured locally at the Ball plant in Kapolei. Kerns says, “We are planning on canning Overboard IPA, Golden Sabbath and Graham’s Pilsner in printed cans for year-round availability, and many of our seasonal and new offerings will also be down the pipeline in labeled cans.” They anticipate six packs for most of the beers, while specialty beers like Golden Sabbath and other limited releases will come in 4-pack, 12-ounce cans. I can’t wait to enjoy a freshly canned beer from them on the beach.

Certified cicerone Tim Golden is part owner of Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room. Follow him on Instagram (@beerinhawaii) and check him out as co-host of “The Art of Beer” wherever you get your podcasts. Tim’s column appears every third Wednesday in Crave.