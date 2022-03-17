3 charged in shooting death of news crew security guard

OAKLAND, Calif. >> Three men were charged Thursday with fatally shooting a security guard while he was protecting a San Francisco Bay Area television news crew.

The men were charged with murder, attempted robbery and assault with a semi-automatic weapon for the death of Kevin Nishita on Nov. 24, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement.

Nishita was shot in the abdomen by assailants who tried to steal a KRON-TV news crew’s camera equipment near downtown Oakland. He died several days later of his injuries. The crew was on assignment covering a store robbery.

Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said one of the suspects was arrested Wednesday and another was already in the San Francisco county jail on unrelated charges. A third suspect named Laron Marques Gilbert remains at large.

Nishita served as a police officer in Hayward, San Jose and Colma before working for Star Protection Agency, which sends guards to protect TV news crews in the region.

“Nothing brings back your loved one, but people can feel some sense of justice with these arrests,” Armstrong said.