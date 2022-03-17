Kauai police searching for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian injured

Kauai police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run incident in the Costco/Home Depot parking lot in Lihue.

Police said a 26-year-old pedestrian was injured when a dark gray or black Honda Ridgeline truck struck the man at 1 p.m. on March 4.

The truck was equipped with surf racks and an aftermarket logo on the driver’s door.

The pedestrian, a Lihue man, was taken to Wilcox Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Darren Rose at 808-241-1638. Or go to Kauai CrimeStoppers at www.cskauai.org with anonymous tips.