Some politicians are like economists: “More is better” (“Revenue bump boosts budget,” Star-Advertiser, March 15). A certain way to ensure affordable housing is to constrain property tax increases — an important reason for the revenue bump in the first place.

It is appalling that Honolulu has no provision for constraining property taxes that rise in response to runaway housing values (inflation). For example, why should property taxes increase 10% when overall inflation facing the city is running at just 8% or less?

Many cities across the country have annual or multi-year constraints on property tax increases. Honolulu should adopt such a measure. We need politicians who recognize that citizens can benefit from constraining expenditures — not just from increasing them.

Dr. Brooks B. Robinson

Ala Moana

While Ukraine suffers, put up with gas prices

I feel so sad when I hear people complaining about the rise in gas prices. This does, of course, affect all of us, but we should think about the people in Ukraine.

At least our homes, hospitals, pre-schools and government buildings are still standing. We have enough food to eat, water to drink and electricity to light our homes. The people in Ukraine now have none of this. Their children are being killed and their lives destroyed.

Please support their fight against a cruel dictator. This could be us someday.

Carol Carpenter

Makiki

Biden wrong to blame Putin for inflation spike

President Joe Biden said his administration would always be honest, transparent and respectful. Recently they blamed inflation and fuel prices on the Ukraine invasion by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Families are painfully aware that prices have been going up at a record rate for over a year. For the Biden administration to imply that fuel went from an average of $2.38 a gallon when Biden took office to more than $4 today because of Putin’s invasion is disingenuous at best, but more accurately an outright untruth.

The administration’s ability to make the mental calculations required to solve a problem will be unattainable if they do not understand and acknowledge a problem.

Americans must stay informed, stay engaged and hold those we elect accountable. Speak up and voice your opinions to the decision makers. From local school board members to the president of the United States — choose your elected officials wisely. Your choice does make a difference. Look at their history of deeds and success and find the truth in their politics.

Phil Winter

Kihei, Maui

Helicopters bring more noise to Waikiki skies

Noise in Waikiki, indeed. Besides the loud noise from motorcycles and cars, we can certainly add that of helicopters that fly tourists along our Waikiki shore. You can hear these coming from the airport area, sometimes three an hour. Their “buzz” is distinctive and annoying.

The noise from many planes, small and large, do not compare to these helicopter noises. I wish something could be done, as we like to keep our lanai doors open. It is truly annoying.

Susanne Lenz

Waikiki

Omicron still dangerous for the unvaccinated

The pandemic is not over. China is locking down more than 19 million people as a result of the omicron variant. They are not the only ones battling the variants. Here in the U.S. 75% of adults are vaccinated. Only 47% of those boosted. Which means the 75% is meaningless if the shots are no longer effective.

We also have 25% of 330 million people who are unvaccinated. They are a pool of vectors to which omicron BA.2 will find new infections with the reduction of controls. We know that even mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 infections can produce permanent brain damage. The 25% not vaccinated may spawn a new surge with new variants.

At this point, those who refuse vaccinations cannot be convinced. They have had the opportunity to be vaccinated and masked for their own protection and have rejected it. It’s now their problem.

Children, however, should not be put at risk when they cannot be vaccinated. They will be innocent victims of adult intransigence. They also will live with the effects of COVID-19 for the next 70 years.

Wayne Hedani

Wailuku

Tips should not be part of server’s basic wage

Tipping should not be a substitute for employers paying a good basic wage. Tipping is good etiquette as well as a way to express gratitude for excellent service.

Shame on our spineless, well-paid legislators for even considering tips as an inclusion to basic pay (“Wide range of bills advance, stall at mid-point of Hawaii legislative session,” Star-Advertiser, March 13). Either make tipping illegal and pay a good living wage or leave it alone.

Donald Bunnell

Haleiwa

To make more money, study hard in school

Minimum wage is for low-skilled jobs. It was not meant to buy a house or to get by on. If you played around in school and did not get the training and skill to demand higher pay, don’t expect the government to provide for you when you enter the job market. That is why we go to school and get a higher education.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

