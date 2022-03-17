comscore Candidate filing opens after court rejects challenge to redistricting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Candidate filing opens after court rejects challenge to redistricting

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

Candidate filing for congressional and state House of Representatives and Senate seats is now open, after the Hawaii Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a legal challenge to the new map for state legislative districts. Read more

