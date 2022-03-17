Hawaii Beat | Sports Rainbow Wahine enjoy tennis sweep By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:16 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii women’s tennis team swept Bucknell 7-0 on Wednesday at the UH Tennis Complex. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii women’s tennis team swept Bucknell 7-0 on Wednesday at the UH Tennis Complex. The Rainbow Wahine improve to 5-3 overall on the season and 3-0 in the Big West while the Bison drop to 9-4 overall. UH’s Ilagan picks up another honor Hawaii men’s tennis player Andre Ilagan received his first Big West Player of the Week award for the 2022 season and now has five career weekly honors. Ilagan won his dual match against Sacramento State last week and his win streak extends to seven in a row which is the longest streak in over 20 years. HPU softball team splits with Holy Names Hawaii Pacific’s softball team split its doubleheader against Holy Names winning 6-4 and then losing 7-1 on Wednesday at Howard Okita Field. The Sharks are now 12-11 overall and 6-4 in the Pacific West Conference and the Hawks are 5-26, and 3-7 in conference play. Hawaii Pacific travels to face Biola on March 21. Previous Story ‘It’s tournament time’ as the Wahine basketball team heads to Waco Next Story Scoreboard - March 17, 2022