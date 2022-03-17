comscore Rainbow Wahine enjoy tennis sweep | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Rainbow Wahine enjoy tennis sweep

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.

Hawaii women’s tennis team swept Bucknell 7-0 on Wednesday at the UH Tennis Complex. Read more

Previous Story
‘It’s tournament time’ as the Wahine basketball team heads to Waco
Next Story
Scoreboard - March 17, 2022

Scroll Up