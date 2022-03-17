Rainbow Wahine enjoy tennis sweep

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii women’s tennis team swept Bucknell 7-0 on Wednesday at the UH Tennis Complex.

The Rainbow Wahine improve to 5-3 overall on the season and 3-0 in the Big West while the Bison drop to 9-4 overall.

UH’s Ilagan picks up another honor

Hawaii men’s tennis player Andre Ilagan received his first Big West Player of the Week award for the 2022 season and now has five career weekly honors.

Ilagan won his dual match against Sacramento State last week and his win streak extends to seven in a row which is the longest streak in over 20 years.

HPU softball team splits with Holy Names

Hawaii Pacific’s softball team split its doubleheader against Holy Names winning 6-4 and then losing 7-1 on Wednesday at Howard Okita Field.

The Sharks are now 12-11 overall and 6-4 in the Pacific West Conference and the Hawks are 5-26, and 3-7 in conference play.

Hawaii Pacific travels to face Biola on March 21.