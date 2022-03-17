comscore No. 8 Punahou softball team stuns No. 1 Maryknoll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 8 Punahou softball team stuns No. 1 Maryknoll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

Shonty Passi went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, blasting a two-run homer in the fifth inning, as No. 8-ranked Punahou stunned top-ranked Maryknoll, 10-3, on Wednesday afternoon at Sand Island Recreation Area. Read more

