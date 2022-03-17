No. 8 Punahou softball team stuns No. 1 Maryknoll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Shonty Passi went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, blasting a two-run homer in the fifth inning, as No. 8-ranked Punahou stunned top-ranked Maryknoll, 10-3, on Wednesday afternoon at Sand Island Recreation Area.

It was the season opener in Interscholastic League of Honolulu softball play for both teams.

“I feel great. It was good to come off the bat and knock off the No. 1 team in the state,” said Passi, a junior shortstop.

Makanalei Lapera also had a big day going 3-for-3 with a a double and two runs scored for Punahou.

Maryknoll came into league play with an 8-0 record at the recent Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Softball Classic. Spartans coach John Uekawa believes his team has the resilience to bounce back. Last spring, Maryknoll won the ILH title. There was no state tournament.

“I think this loss was mine. We’ll work harder from this point and all the wins will be there. I’d rather lose a game at the beginning of the season than the end of the season,” he said. “I think they understand, no matter how good you are, you have to work hard.”

Punahou was 6-2 in the same tournament, taking the consolation title after losing to ‘Iolani, 4-3, and Mililani, 5-2.

“Well, after the Mililani tournament we came in and coach Boy (Dave Eldredge) told us we need to get to work. We hustled and we did all we can,” Passi said. “This is our focus this year. We’re working on energy and minimizing mistakes. Everyone was tired (after the Classic). It’s been a lot of work.”

Passi smacked a two-run single in the first inning to help the visiting Buffanblu open a 3-0 lead. Her two-run tater in the fifth gave Punahou a 5-1 cushion.

Freshman Paige Brunn earned the win, scattering six hits over six innings. The right-hander allowed three runs in six innings, using a mix of fastballs, risers and screwballs. Her location was impressive, walking just two Spartans and striking out one.

“I really like the energy on this team. They got me going and got me energized,” said Brunn, who has a very deliberate pace and rhythm between pitches. “I just like to slow things down a little bit, take some time. Relax. I felt pretty good today.”

Left fielder Shayla Yama­shita pitched the final scoreless inning for Punahou.

Jenna Sniffen started on the mound and also went six innings, allowing six runs on 10 hits. Punahou pounced on Ua Nakoa-Chung, who started in right field, in the seventh inning for four unearned runs. It was still a 6-3 game with two outs with a fly ball to right field was dropped and allowed two runs in, opening the door for the Buffanblu.

Nakoa-Chung started last year, but is shaking off the rust after missing preseason due to a finger injury.

A normally flawless Maryknoll defense had a couple of tough moments.

“We pride ourselves on defense, so I’m ashamed of that,” Uekawa said.