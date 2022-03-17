comscore University of Hawaii baseball team’s Andy Archer to start against Long Beach State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii baseball team’s Andy Archer to start against Long Beach State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

This week’s spin of the rotation has landed on right-hander Andy Archer as the University of Hawaii baseball team’s starting pitcher for Friday’s road game against Long Beach State. Read more

