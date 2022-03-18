Missing 2-year-old found by lifeguards in the water

UPDATE 8 p.m.

The missing 2-year-old boy who went missing this afternoon at Maili Beach Park is in critical condition after first responders found him in the water.

Quincy Menasse, who was with his family at the beach today, went missing just before 5 p.m. His family members noticed that he was not at their tent and were unable to find him, according to a news release by the Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers.

First responders were notified, and a multi-agency search began on land and in the ocean, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Just before 7 p.m., Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards found Menasse in the water and brought him to shore, where they performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him. Care was then transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, which then provided advanced life support for Menasse and transported him to an emergency room in critical condition.

Previous coverage

Menasse has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public can also submit anonymous web tips via honolulucrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips app.