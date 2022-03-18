comscore Off the News: Interest in DHHL waitlist grows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Interest in DHHL waitlist grows

A proposal by lawmakers to invest $600 million in reducing the Hawaiian Homes backlog has caused a five-fold increase in homesteading applications. Ironically, this means the waitlist may increase, at least for a time. Read more

