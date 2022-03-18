Off the News: Interest in DHHL waitlist grows

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A proposal by lawmakers to invest $600 million in reducing the Hawaiian Homes backlog has caused a five-fold increase in homesteading applications. Ironically, this means the waitlist may increase, at least for a time. Read more

A proposal by lawmakers to invest $600 million in reducing the Hawaiian Homes backlog has caused a five-fold increase in homesteading applications. Ironically, this means the waitlist may increase, at least for a time.

Newfound hope has an almost immediate effect on people. As unemployment recedes, for example, people come back into the job market.

It’s not really surprising, then, to see something similar happen with beneficiaries who had given up joining an interminable wait list.

That’s Zelenskyy, with two ‘y’s

Zelenskiy. Zelensky. Zelenskyy. The last name of the Ukrainian president is frequently mentioned and variously spelled as his nation continues to bravely stand up to Russia. This newspaper follows the Associated Press in the double-Y approach, which is what Zelenskyy himself prefers. The variations occur when the name is spelled using the ABC alphabet of English rather than the Cyrillic alphabet of Ukrainian. This process is called transliteration, and can lead to different interpretations.

There’s no quarrel over his first name, Volodymyr.