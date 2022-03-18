comscore Bill to extend time for condominiums owners to comply with fire safety codes passes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill to extend time for condominiums owners to comply with fire safety codes passes

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

The Honolulu City Council voted to pass a measure that gives condominium owners more time to comply with a law that requires them to install fire sprinklers or pass a safety evaluation. Read more

