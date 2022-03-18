comscore Native Hawaiian homestead nonprofit buys Kauai affordable rental property | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Native Hawaiian homestead nonprofit buys Kauai affordable rental property

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • COURTESY HOMESTEAD COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP. Robin Danner, CEO of the nonprofit Homestead Community Development Corp., signs documents for the purchase of Halenani Street Apartments.

A Native Hawaiian homestead nonprofit recently purchased an affordable rental property on Kauai, advancing a first-of-its-kind project. The nonprofit’s leaders say the initiative is an effort to keep more rentals at affordable rates, particularly during the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

