Native Hawaiian homestead nonprofit buys Kauai affordable rental property
- By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:47 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY HOMESTEAD COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Robin Danner, CEO of the nonprofit Homestead Community Development Corp., signs documents for the purchase of Halenani Street Apartments.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree