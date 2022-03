Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

IQ 360, a business communication consultancy, has announced that Janet Davis has joined the firm as an account manager based in Maryland. Read more

IQ 360, a business communication consultancy, has announced that Janet Davis has joined the firm as an account manager based in Maryland. Davis has over 20 years of branding, marketing and public relations experience. Most recently, she was the national director of marketing at Meridian Senior Living in Maryland where she developed and implemented marketing and communication plans for the organization, which manages more than 85 senior living communities.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the hiring of two new independent agents to its Honolulu office:

>> Rie Hyakutake previously served as a Realtor- associate at LIST Sotheby’s International Realty. She graduated from FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) in New York with a degree in fashion merchandising management. She spent over 20 years in the fashion industry in New York and Japan before embarking on her real estate career.

>> Maria Kawananakoa previously served as a Realtor-associate at Berkshire Hathaway Home Serv­ices Hawaii Realty. She has more than a decade of experience in residential real estate.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.