comscore Hawaii’s Amy Atwell finally fulfills her NCAA Tournament dream | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii’s Amy Atwell finally fulfills her NCAA Tournament dream

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii’s Amy Atwell, front, hugged head coach Laura Beeman after winning the Big West last week.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii’s Amy Atwell, front, hugged head coach Laura Beeman after winning the Big West last week.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii forward Amy Atwell spoke to the news media after UH beat UC Irvine last week.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii forward Amy Atwell spoke to the news media after UH beat UC Irvine last week.

Amy Atwell didn’t know much about the NCAA Tournament the last time Hawaii appeared on this stage. Read more

Previous Story
Wahine Kallin Spiller returns to NCAA Tournament after 2018 appearance
Next Story
Television and radio - March 18, 2022

Scroll Up