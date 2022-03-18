Scoreboard – March 18, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

OIA West: Leilehua at Kapolei, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Radford; Kahuku at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OIA West Division I: Campbell vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary Field; Kapolei at Mililani. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division I: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific; Punahou at ‘Iolani. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division II: Damien at Le Jardin; Saint Louis at Punahou; University at Hanalani. Matches start at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Saint Louis vs. Damien, 9 a.m. at Goeas Field; Pac-Five at ‘Iolani, 9 a.m.; Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 1 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2.

OIA East: Kalani vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field, 11 a.m.; Castle vs. Farrington, 3 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park; Kaiser vs. Kailua, 6 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

OIA West: Mililani at Pearl City; Campbell vs. Aiea, 11 a.m. at Aiea Rec. Field. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua vs. Kaimuki; Waipahu at McKinley. Games start at 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division I: Punahou at Kamehameha; Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field 2. Games start at 10 a.m.

ILH Division II: Sacred Hearts at Punahou, noon; Pac-Five at Kamehameha, noon; Mid-Pacific vs. Damien, 1 p.m. at Ala Wai Field NP.

OIA East Division I: Roosevelt at Moanalua; Castle at Kailua; Kalani at Kaiser. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA West Division I: Waianae at Pearl City, 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Waipahu; McKinley vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park; Kaimuki at Waialua; Aiea at Radford; Farrington vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground Field. Games start at 10 a.m.

Volleyball

ILH boys

Thursday

Christian Academy def. Assets 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22

Wednesday

Saint Louis def. Damien 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16

OIA Boys

Castle def. Kahuku 25-16, 25-15, 25-15

Farrington def. Kalaheo 23-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19

Leilehua def. Campbell 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 27-26

Kalani def. Kailua 25-23, 24-26, 25-14, 25-21

Softball

OIA

Aiea 8, Waialua 4

W—Taja Souza. L—Anela Hernandez.

Leading hitters—Wail: Maura Muniz 2 RBI; Anela Hernandez 2 RBI. Aiea: Kiersten Chong 2 runs; Taja Souza 2-4, 2 RBI; Trinity Caporus-Santos 2-3, run; Alina Faufata 2 RBI.

Baseball

ILH

Punahou 4, Pac-Five 1

W—Braden Blackwell. L—Hunter Belmodis.

Leading hitters—Pun: Joey Wilson 2 RBI. P5: Caleb Kim 2-4; Tanner Pangan 2-3, run.

Mid-Pacific 5, ‘Iolani 4

W—Kodey Shojinaga. L—Rylen Miyasaki.

Leading hitters—MPI: Nathaniel Wagner 3-4, run, 3 RBI. Iol: Cole Yonamine 3-4, 2 RBI; Cadence Ueyama 2-3, run, RBI.

MIL

King Kekaulike 1, Maui 0

W—Jaxon Wong. L—Jonah Richardson.

Leading hitters—Maui: Luke Alwood 2-3.