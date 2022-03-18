Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 18, 2022 Today Updated 10:41 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASEBALL OIA West: Leilehua at Kapolei, 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Radford; Kahuku at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m. SOFTBALL OIA West Division I: Campbell vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary Field; Kapolei at Mililani. Games start at 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys, Division I: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific; Punahou at ‘Iolani. Matches start at 6 p.m. ILH boys, Division II: Damien at Le Jardin; Saint Louis at Punahou; University at Hanalani. Matches start at 6 p.m. SATURDAY BASEBALL ILH: Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Saint Louis vs. Damien, 9 a.m. at Goeas Field; Pac-Five at ‘Iolani, 9 a.m.; Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 1 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2. OIA East: Kalani vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field, 11 a.m.; Castle vs. Farrington, 3 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park; Kaiser vs. Kailua, 6 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park. OIA West: Mililani at Pearl City; Campbell vs. Aiea, 11 a.m. at Aiea Rec. Field. Games start at 11 a.m. OIA Division II: Waialua vs. Kaimuki; Waipahu at McKinley. Games start at 11 a.m. SOFTBALL ILH, Division I: Punahou at Kamehameha; Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field 2. Games start at 10 a.m. ILH Division II: Sacred Hearts at Punahou, noon; Pac-Five at Kamehameha, noon; Mid-Pacific vs. Damien, 1 p.m. at Ala Wai Field NP. OIA East Division I: Roosevelt at Moanalua; Castle at Kailua; Kalani at Kaiser. Games start at 10 a.m. OIA West Division I: Waianae at Pearl City, 10 a.m. OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Waipahu; McKinley vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park; Kaimuki at Waialua; Aiea at Radford; Farrington vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground Field. Games start at 10 a.m. Volleyball ILH boys Thursday Christian Academy def. Assets 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22 Wednesday Saint Louis def. Damien 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16 OIA Boys Castle def. Kahuku 25-16, 25-15, 25-15 Farrington def. Kalaheo 23-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 Leilehua def. Campbell 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 27-26 Kalani def. Kailua 25-23, 24-26, 25-14, 25-21 Softball OIA Aiea 8, Waialua 4 W—Taja Souza. L—Anela Hernandez. Leading hitters—Wail: Maura Muniz 2 RBI; Anela Hernandez 2 RBI. Aiea: Kiersten Chong 2 runs; Taja Souza 2-4, 2 RBI; Trinity Caporus-Santos 2-3, run; Alina Faufata 2 RBI. Baseball ILH Punahou 4, Pac-Five 1 W—Braden Blackwell. L—Hunter Belmodis. Leading hitters—Pun: Joey Wilson 2 RBI. P5: Caleb Kim 2-4; Tanner Pangan 2-3, run. Mid-Pacific 5, ‘Iolani 4 W—Kodey Shojinaga. L—Rylen Miyasaki. Leading hitters—MPI: Nathaniel Wagner 3-4, run, 3 RBI. Iol: Cole Yonamine 3-4, 2 RBI; Cadence Ueyama 2-3, run, RBI. MIL King Kekaulike 1, Maui 0 W—Jaxon Wong. L—Jonah Richardson. Leading hitters—Maui: Luke Alwood 2-3. Previous Story Television and radio - March 18, 2022