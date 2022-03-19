Driver flees scene of pedestrian hit-and-run in Ewa Beach

Police are looking for the driver of a 2002 Nissan Frontier pickup truck that struck a 60-year-old woman in Ewa Beach Friday.
Police said that the unknown male driver was traveling west on Fort Weaver Road, when he disregarded a red light at the intersection of Keaunui Drive.
The truck hit the pedestrian who was crossing Fort Weaver Road heading north in a marked crosswalk with a green walk signal.
The Nissan driver stopped briefly, but then sped away towards the H-1 freeway, police said.
The collision occurred at about 5:15 p.m. Friday.
The woman was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.
