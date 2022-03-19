Corrections Correction Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com. >> Eight members of the Honolulu City Council voted in favor of extending time for condominium owners to comply with fire safety codes, with Council member Andria Tupola excused. Mayor Rick Blangiardi has 10 days to sign the measure or allow it to become law without his signature. A story on Page B2 Friday contained inaccurate information. Previous Story Corrections